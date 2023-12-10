Patriots eliminated from playoff contention at earliest point since 2000 season

With four weeks remaining in the season, it's the earliest a Patriots team has been mathematically eliminated since 2000 -- Belichick's first year with the franchise -- according to NFL Research. The Pats went 5-11 that year after going 4-9 through 13 games. It marks another first for the Pats under Belichick as they're now amid a two-year playoff drought, something unseen during a tenure that's produced nine Super Bowl berths and six wins.