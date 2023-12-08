Minkah Fitzpatrick blasts Steelers' effort in loss Patriots: 'In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it'

The loss dropped the Steelers from the No. 5 slot in the AFC to the No. 8 spot ahead of this weekend's games, plummeting their playoff chances before games against the Colts, Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens -- all clubs scrapping for playoff position.

Thursday, the offense got off to a rickety start, going three-and-out on three of its first five possessions. Trubisky missed so many passes the Pittsburgh faithful began chanting for backup Mason Rudolph in the first half.

"I have to play better," Trubisky said. "I feel like I let the guys down. It's disappointing. I didn't play good enough to win."

Likewise, the Steelers' defense got ripped up by Zappe in the first half, allowing three touchdown passes before the game reached the midway point of the second half. The defense has propped up a dilapidated offense all season, but in the last two weeks, even the D faltered.

"You can't give up 21 points like that, I don't care who it is," veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward said after the loss. "…There were mistakes out there all around… Spotting 21 points and having to dig yourself out of that hole is not something you're usually accustomed to in the NFL."

Now, the Steelers will have to dig themselves out of a two-game losing skid to get back to the postseason.

"Obviously, this stings, but we'll be back," Tomlin said after the loss.

Why is he confident his club can turn it around after the product they put out the past two weeks?

"This is what we do," he said. "This is who we are."