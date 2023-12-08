Around the NFL

Patriots' safety Jabrill Peppers on victory over Steelers: Felt good to get a win for Bill Belichick

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bill Belichick's future following the 2023 season has been questioned as the losses mounted in New England. After weeks of subpar play, Belichick's club finally got off the mat, snapping a five-game losing streak Thursday with a 21-18 win on the road in Pittsburgh.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said after the win that he's happy to get the W for a coach he believes has taken far too much heat for the 3-10 record.

"We needed it. I just feel good we could get it done for Bill and the rest of the coaches," Peppers said via ESPN. "I don't really like all the flak he's been getting, because it's on us as players to go out and execute. I personally feel like the game plan has been phenomenal week in and week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn't make them. But we made enough tonight."

Related Links

Thursday's win didn't change the trajectory of the Patriots season. They still currently sit with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- though it most likely wiped out a chance at the No. 1 slot. It did show there is still some fight in New England under Belichick.

"No one has quit in this locker room," center David Andrews, per the Associated Press. "We're fighting, we're working. We're trying to get better. That's all you can do. That's all you can ask for. It hasn't been perfect."

New England started hot, taking the opening kick 75 yards for a touchdown. Bailey Zappe played well in the first half, making some clutch throws, including three TDs, to stake the Pats to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The 21 first-half points were a deluge for a Patriots club that scored 13 total points in its last three games combined. Zappe became the first New England QB with three TDs in the first half of a game since Tom Brady in Week 17, 2018.

The defense, the backbone of the club all season, forced an early Mitch Trubisky interception, stymied the Steelers' run game, and held on for the win after the offense cooled off in the second half.

"I thought a really great job by the players and the coaches this week," Belichick said. "Obviously a short week and a tough, disappointing game last week [6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers], but they came in and had a good week of preparation. I thought the guys played with a lot of effort, energy, toughness and resiliency."

The victory doesn't cleanse the stink of previous losses or the fact that Belichick's future will remain a question heading into 2024. But for at least a week, it provides some reprieve in Foxboro and shows Belichick still has Mike Tomlin's number, moving to 10-3 all-time versus the Steelers coach.

Related Content

news

Eagles DBs: Can't allow Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb 'freestyle' their way to big plays Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary is keying in on stopping the flourishing connection between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb ahead of this Sunday night's matchup.
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick blasts Steelers' effort in loss Patriots: 'In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it'

Following Thursday night's loss to New England, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick pointed to the lack of mental fortitude and willingness to put in the work as the reason the Steelers flopped against 2-win opponents.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Steelers on Thursday night

The New England Patriots jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looking forward to teaming up with QB Josh Dobbs in return from IR

Getting ready for his first game back from injured reserve, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke on his excitement to team up with QB Josh Dobbs and hopefully keep his team in the playoff race.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kicker Robbie Gould announces retirement after 18 NFL seasons

An illustrious kicking career has reached its end. Veteran placekicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons Thursday via an article published by The Players' Tribune.
news

Ravens' Odell Beckham looking forward to reuniting with Rams in Week 14: It's 'all love and respect'

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is looking forward to squaring off against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in a pivotal Week 14 matchup.
news

Dolphins sign RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not panicking after Kansas City's offense has largely sputtered and talked about the keys to finishing strong. "This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said.   