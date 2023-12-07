Week 14 NFL picks: Steelers over Pats on Thursday night; Cowboys unanimously chosen to beat Eagles

Why Ali is taking the Texans: For as dominant and exciting as the Jets' defense has been this season, the team's offense has been equally inept and dreadful. New York, and its constantly rotating QB carousel, has an NFL-worst -0.26 expected points added per dropback. That's the analytics way of saying the Jets are really, reallybad when they try to pass. The franchise's failure to solve its quarterback problem has only become more glaring in recent weeks, as multiple inexperienced backups (Tommy DeVito and Jake Browning, among others) have shined after being thrust into starting roles elsewhere. The Texans, of course, have no such issue under center. C.J. Stroud is on a fast track to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, entering the week ranked top five in EPA per dropback, passer rating, passing yards and TD-to-INT ratio. Gang Green's defense could be the rookie's most rigorous test yet, but unless the unit can generate two (or maybe three) defensive scores, it's likely to get let down again by the offense.