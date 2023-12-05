Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

Those two games weren't pretty. Boyle completed 41 of 63 attempts for 327 total yards with one TD and three interceptions while taking eight sacks. Boyle's lack of accuracy led to too many easy misses and kept the Jets' offense from getting off the ground following the benching of Zach Wilson. Boyle was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Atlanta in favor of Trevor Siemian.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said he wasn't ready to decide on his starter for Week 14 against Houston. Step one appears to be cutting Boyle. The question moving forward is whether Wilson gets another stint under center or Gang Green takes Siemian for a spin despite his own struggles (three sacks, lost fumble in three drives).

As has been the case since Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive of the season, no options are good for the Jets.