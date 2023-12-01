Around the NFL

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate.

Thursday marked the first loss of the Pete Carroll era (2010) when scoring 35-plus points, falling to 34-1.

Geno Smith played a phenomenal game, passing for 334 yards with three TDs and an INT, getting the ball out quickly, and beating a Cowboys defense that had discombobulated quarterbacks with pressure this season.

However, the biggest presence for the Seattle offense belonged to receiver DK Metcalf, who blasted through the Cowboys secondary for 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.

"Yeah, DK had a huge game," Carroll said after the loss, via the official transcript. "I thought he did great. Dominant. I love the way he played tonight."

Related Links

Metcalf kicked off the Seahawks' scoring barrage with a 73-yard catch and run in the first quarter, outracing the defense. The wideout reached 22.2 MPH on the score, making him the fastest ball carrier this season, per Next Gen Stats.

"I thought DK was just playing the way he always is capable of," Smith said of the wideout. "He's running so fast out there. I think he hit 22 miles per hour. Shoot, man, he made a bunch of plays. He's such a mismatch out there. I just appreciate playing with him. I thought he had a phenomenal game. Everything about what he did today was awesome."

On the first score, Metcalf said he had flashbacks to a 2020 game against Dallas, getting caught from behind by Trevon Diggs for a fumble.

"I just saw the ball in the air and nobody was in front of me," Metcalf said. "Last time I was in the open field, there was a defender behind me and knocked it out of my hand. I was trying not to relive that moment. (The throw was) as accurate as it could be. In between two defenders, he put to where only I could catch it."

Metcalf tortured reigning Player of the Month DaRon Bland, earning 111 yards on four catches and all three TDs against the corner, per Next Gen Stats. Smith had a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeting Metcalf versus Bland.

Thursday marked Metcalf's second game of 2023 over the 100-yard mark, his highest yardage output since 149 yards in Week 4, 2022, against Detroit, and his first 3-TD performance since a Week 16, 2021 win over the Lions. 

Seattle generated 406 yards and 25 first downs, going 9 of 14 on third downs while averaging 6.3 yards per play.

"Yeah, we finally started executing," Metcalf said. We were moving the ball down the field and we scored in the red zone. I think that's one positive takeaway we can take from this game."

Alas, the Seahawks came up short with three straight turnover on downs to close the close contest. With a defense that has been ripped apart this season, Seattle needs more offensive performances like Thursday's if it's to cling to the playoff spot that is slowly slipping away.

"There's no concession to losing, but we will definitely build on this," Carroll said of the offense. "Because the execution, the come-through and toughness, and the physicality of it, because of the respect we have for them, all of those things are of course things we can build on. There's all kinds of stuff that's going to happen. The story's not told, what's going to happen. We've got great chances again in the next couple of weeks against teams that are worthy of being on top of this thing at the end, and we're going to show the world we're worthy of being right there with them."

The 6-6 Seahawks currently hold the No. 7 slot in the NFC, with games against San Francisco and Philadelphia on tap the next two weeks.

Related Content

news

Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined to punt zero times in the 41-35 Dallas win. It marked the fifth regular-season game in NFL history with no punts, per NFL Research. 
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.
news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Houston rookie sensation C.J. Stroud took home a pair of awards for his November exploits, while a pair of Dallas players were lauded. 
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.