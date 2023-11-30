Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Monday Night Football has its first ever flex.

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.

The Chiefs-Patriots game will now be played on Sunday, Dec.17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Philadelphia-Seattle was previously scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Also announced on Thursday: The schedule for the NFL Network tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16 (which also can be streamed across devices with NFL+). That trio of games is highlighted by Denver Broncos-Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET. The two other NFL Network games are Minnesota Vikings-Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET) and Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis Colts (4:30 p.m. ET).

Two additional schedule changes for Week 15 were announced on Thursday:

Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers -- Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Chicago Bears-Cleveland Browns -- Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. on FOX.