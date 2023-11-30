Week 13 NFL picks: Cowboys handle Seahawks on Thursday night; who wins epic 49ers-Eagles clash?

Why Gennaro is taking the Panthers: It's hard to argue Carolina isn't the NFL's worst team. The No. 1 overall pick is struggling, the head coach just got fired 11 games into his tenure and the Panthers remain the only organization without multiple wins this season. So, what am I doing here besides banking on the randomness of a parity-driven league? Well, lost in the shuffle of the franchise tumult and disappointment around the anemic, Bryce Young-led offense, Ejiro Evero's defense has rounded into form following the team's mid-October bye. Since Week 8, Carolina is tied for first in yards per play allowed (4.3) while ranking third in total defense (259.4 ypg). Not to mention, this week's opponent isn't exactly lighting the league on fire itself. After getting out to a surprising 3-1 start, Tampa has dropped six of its past seven games and is pretty banged up on both sides of the ball. So an upset here would hardly be shocking. These are the bottom two teams in the NFL's worst division, after all.