NFL coaches with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

What does Eberflus have to prove? That he can win more games like the Bears won against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears have won just seven times with Eberflus as the head coach, and that was the Bears’ first victory over an NFC North rival in Eberflus’ two seasons. Just as important, it was a close game, and the Bears have also previously struggled in those. Eberflus’ defense has been playing well -- the run defense is the best in the league; the Bears have eight takeaways over the last two games; and the pass rush has improved since Montez Sweat’s arrival at the trade deadline -- which was especially obvious in their dominance over the Vikings. Justin Fields is being evaluated, and his performance Monday -- when he created magical plays and also made mistakes -- will give the Bears plenty to think about in the offseason. But Eberflus can prove he is up to the job no matter who the quarterback is if the Bears, and especially the defense, can string together more wins like this down the stretch.