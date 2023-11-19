Falcons to start QB Desmond Ridder for next game vs. Saints

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had said prior to this weekend's bye that naming a QB during that week was a "little premature," but added that he considered the hamstring injury that Heinicke suffered against the Cardinals to be a low-grade one. In short, the QB decision would be made, injury or not. Now, it's slated to be Ridder.

The goal for Smith and Atlanta has been to name a starter and stick with him the rest of the season rather than go back and forth. Allowing Ridder to settle in should help.

Ridder's best performance of the season came during the Falcons' last-second win over the now-red-hot Houston Texans on Oct. 8, throwing for 329 yards with a touchdown and zero turnovers. That's the Ridder the Falcons want to see.

Following the team's last-second loss to the Cardinals on Nov. 12, receiver Drake London said of losing, "I don't want this to become a habit of ours. We just need to switch some things up. That's it."

With their original starter back, and a week to get rested and healthy, it all should help for the Falcons. Ridder looked solid when he stepped in for Heinicke to end last week's game, completing 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards.