Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule).

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Tony Pollard hasn’t scored since Week 1. He has the most touches of any player with two touchdowns or fewer this season. So, the Cowboys look to get Pollard going this week against the Panthers, who have allowed the most rushing TDs and fourth-most receiving TDs to running backs in 2023. Dallas' RB1 makes up for the last month (and then some), breaking out of his slump with a three-score day. 

Related Links

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

In a Super Bowl LVII rematch that could also be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII, Philly gets some revenge with an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connect for two touchdowns as the Eagles become the first team to reach 30 points against a Kansas City defense that's tied for first (with San Francisco) in points allowed.

image002
Matt Okada

In a twist of fate that absolutely no one saw coming, the Cardinals-Texans game will be the most exciting of Week 11 -- yes, even over that Super Bowl rematch on Monday night. I'm convinced of it. Kyler Murray has returned at full strength to energize an already-overperforming Arizona squad, while C.J. Stroud is playing like the Rookie of the Century and has the Texans in the playoff picture. I predict we get a back-and-forth overtime nail-biter in which the two QBs combine for 750 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

Dak Prescott will finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy in Week 11. Over the last five weeks, Prescott is the overall QB1, tearing up man coverage more than any other quarterback this season. Although he has the most fantasy points versus man, he ranks 23rd against zone, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. And guess who runs zone coverage at one of the highest rates in the league? The Panthers, who also happen to be last in rushing fantasy points allowed. Prescott absolutely could find himself taking a well-earned day off. 

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Two recent trends are colliding in Week 11. The 49ers' offense has featured George Kittle more in its downfield passing game of late. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' defense has struggled against athletic, pass-catching tight ends. When those elements combine, it means another in a current string of big days for Kittle, who hits 100 yards in a third straight game.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

The Joshua Dobbs saga continues with a trip to Denver for a Sunday night clash against a Broncos defense that has allowed just 194.3 passing yards per game since Week 7. But with Dobbs getting more comfortable with his new teammates -- and potentially getting All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson back this week -- the Passtronaut will record the first 300-yard passing game of his career in Minnesota’s sixth consecutive win.

Full NFL Week 11 schedule

Thursday, November 16

Sunday, November 19

Monday, November 20

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Can No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young earn his first pro win in a showdown with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud? How many ways can Taysom Hill score? Will Joe Burrow shred San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Will Lamar Jackson enjoy a career day against a stout Lions defense? Which rookie wideout is poised for a breakout game? Can Minnesota upset San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Cowboys shred 49ers; Zach Wilson and Josh Jacobs notch career firsts

How many TD passes will Zach Wilson rack up against Denver? What could Josh Jacobs accomplish for the first time? Is the 49ers' defense in trouble vs. the Cowboys? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott has two TDs in return to Dallas; FIVE sacks for Myles Garrett

How will Ezekiel Elliott perform in his return to Dallas? Which pass rusher's poised to tally FIVE sacks on Sunday? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Scoring explosion in clash of winless teams; Bucs upset Eagles

Which offensive playmakers will go off in a battle of winless teams in Minnesota? Can Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs to an upset over Philly? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2023 season. 
news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Jets stun Dallas with dynamic RB duo; Anthony Richardson runs wild

NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2023 season. Can the New York Jets pull off another shocking upset without Aaron Rodgers? Which rookie quarterback is poised to make serious noise?
news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Keenan Allen balls in Dolphins-Chargers shootout; 2 sacks for T.J. Watt

NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Which offensive superstars will steal the show in a Dolphins-Chargers shootout? Who will be Sam Howell's favorite target? 
news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Fred Warner's game-winning pick-six lifts 49ers over PHI

Can the 49ers' defense continue its dominance against the top-seeded Eagles? Who will step up for the Bengals against the Chiefs? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Championship Sunday.