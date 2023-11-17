NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule).
Tony Pollard hasn’t scored since Week 1. He has the most touches of any player with two touchdowns or fewer this season. So, the Cowboys look to get Pollard going this week against the Panthers, who have allowed the most rushing TDs and fourth-most receiving TDs to running backs in 2023. Dallas' RB1 makes up for the last month (and then some), breaking out of his slump with a three-score day.
In a Super Bowl LVII rematch that could also be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII, Philly gets some revenge with an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connect for two touchdowns as the Eagles become the first team to reach 30 points against a Kansas City defense that's tied for first (with San Francisco) in points allowed.
In a twist of fate that absolutely no one saw coming, the Cardinals-Texans game will be the most exciting of Week 11 -- yes, even over that Super Bowl rematch on Monday night. I'm convinced of it. Kyler Murray has returned at full strength to energize an already-overperforming Arizona squad, while C.J. Stroud is playing like the Rookie of the Century and has the Texans in the playoff picture. I predict we get a back-and-forth overtime nail-biter in which the two QBs combine for 750 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Dak Prescott will finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy in Week 11. Over the last five weeks, Prescott is the overall QB1, tearing up man coverage more than any other quarterback this season. Although he has the most fantasy points versus man, he ranks 23rd against zone, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. And guess who runs zone coverage at one of the highest rates in the league? The Panthers, who also happen to be last in rushing fantasy points allowed. Prescott absolutely could find himself taking a well-earned day off.
Two recent trends are colliding in Week 11. The 49ers' offense has featured George Kittle more in its downfield passing game of late. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' defense has struggled against athletic, pass-catching tight ends. When those elements combine, it means another in a current string of big days for Kittle, who hits 100 yards in a third straight game.
The Joshua Dobbs saga continues with a trip to Denver for a Sunday night clash against a Broncos defense that has allowed just 194.3 passing yards per game since Week 7. But with Dobbs getting more comfortable with his new teammates -- and potentially getting All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson back this week -- the Passtronaut will record the first 300-yard passing game of his career in Minnesota’s sixth consecutive win.
Full NFL Week 11 schedule
Thursday, November 16
Sunday, November 19
- Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo/NFL+)
Monday, November 20
- Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/NFL+)