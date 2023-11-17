NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Dak Prescott will finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy in Week 11. Over the last five weeks, Prescott is the overall QB1, tearing up man coverage more than any other quarterback this season. Although he has the most fantasy points versus man, he ranks 23rd against zone, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. And guess who runs zone coverage at one of the highest rates in the league? The Panthers, who also happen to be last in rushing fantasy points allowed. Prescott absolutely could find himself taking a well-earned day off.