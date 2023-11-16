NFL QB Index, Week 11: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2023; Josh Allen tumbles out of top 10

2023 stats: 9 games | 65.3 pct | 2,171 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 11 pass TD | 7 INT | 66 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles





It might not please Seahawks fans to read this, but I think we’re finally settling into Smith’s realistic range after a season and a half with him as the starter. He’s essentially the present-day representative of the Dalton Scale, the embodiment of where acceptable play starts for a quarterback. You can win games with Smith, and he’s going to win some of them for you. You can reach the playoffs with Smith, and perhaps you can go even further if you have Smith, capable offensive weapons and a good defense. That’s Seattle in a nutshell, which is why Sunday’s game felt strangely fitting. Full disclosure: I watched the game twice, because at the end of the first viewing, I felt as if I’d missed roughly 35 minutes of action just because I couldn’t recall anything remarkable about it. But the second half is where things changed. That’s where Smith has thrived of late, in the key moments when the game reaches its late stages and the Seahawks need their quarterback to make a play. I remember prime Dalton doing something similar in his day. Smith was nearly perfect in the second half, completing 15 of his 20 passes in the final two quarters for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He led them on two go-ahead scoring drives before taking over with 52 seconds left in a tie game, promptly completing two big passes to DK Metcalf to move them into range for the eventual game-winning field goal. The game wasn’t a masterpiece from start to finish, but Smith came through in the clutch.