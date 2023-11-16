Fantasy football 2023 Week 11 sleepers: Breakout time for rookie wide receiver?

Love got off to a hot start this season, but the last month was a vastly different story. He went five straight games with fewer than 250 passing yards. He struggled to move the offense and turned the ball over. Then Week 10 happened. No, his 16.66 fantasy points weren’t earth-shattering. But it was his best fantasy output since Week 4. That’s reason enough to be optimistic heading to Week 11.





That’s when the Chargers come to town. More importantly, the Chargers defense comes to town. It’s the same defense that looked hapless and helpless against the Lions last week. It’s a unit that has allowed four quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards -- including a pair of 400-yard performances. The ceiling on Love isn’t nearly that high, but he should have a good enough opportunity to be a high-end QB2 this week.