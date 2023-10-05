NFL QB Index, Week 5: Josh Allen claims No. 1 spot; Dak Prescott trending up

2023 stats: 4 games | 68.8 pct | 1,214 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 11 pass TD | 4 INT | 17 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles





Cousins ranks third in passing yards heading into Week 5 and owns an 11:4 TD-to-INT ratio, which should push him pretty high here. My biggest concern with him (and the Vikings as a whole) is a consistent turnover problem. The Vikings are tied for 30th in turnover differential (-8), and Cousins is responsible for seven of their 11 giveaways. He threw two picks in Carolina on Sunday, including an ugly one on the goal line that was returned 99 yards for the first touchdown of the game. And when it comes to the stats, Cousins certainly wasn't remarkable, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.





Now for the good stuff: His second touchdown pass (on what was essentially a free play, thanks to an offsides penalty) to Justin Jefferson was excellent, as was his earlier scoring completion to Jefferson, delivered on the run with sharp vision, allowing him to find Jefferson for six points. Otherwise, it was a pedestrian performance from Cousins, who won't be moving up until he can clean up those TOs.