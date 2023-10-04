RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2023 NFL season

2023 stats: 4 games | 61 att | 261 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 5 rec | 55 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost





Robinson’s third rushing touchdown of the season was a 15-yard scamper that helped the Commanders tie the Eagles midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday. It was by far his biggest run of the day, picking up one-third of his rush yards on the score. I’d still like to see Washington lean more heavily on the run game to alleviate some of the pressure on its young quarterback, Sam Howell. The Commanders have a good opportunity to do that on Thursday Night Football against a Bears defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.