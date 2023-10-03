Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 5

Published: Oct 03, 2023 at 01:54 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE: 

  • Browns
  • Buccaneers
  • Chargers
  • Seahawks

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Rank Position Rank Week 5 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 vs. Cowboys
2. Justin Jefferson WR1 vs. Chiefs
3. Tyreek Hill WR2 vs. Giants
4. Stefon Diggs WR3 vs. Jaguars (London)
5. A.J. Brown WR4 at Rams
6. Ja'Marr Chase WR5 at Cardinals
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR6 vs. Panthers
8. Travis Kelce TE1 at Vikings
9. Davante Adams WR7 vs. Packers
10. Josh Jacobs RB2 vs. Packers
11. Bijan Robinson RB3 vs. Texans
12. Saquon Barkley RB4 at Dolphins
13. Derrick Henry RB5 at Colts
14. Tony Pollard RB6 at 49ers
15. CeeDee Lamb WR8 at 49ers
16. Puka Nacua WR9 vs. Eagles
17. Michael Pittman Jr. WR10 vs. Titans
18. DeVonta Smith WR11 at Rams
19. Chris Olave WR12 at Patriots
20. Deebo Samuel WR13 vs. Cowboys
21. Cooper Kupp WR14 vs. Eagles
22. Kyren Williams RB7 vs. Eagles
23. David Montgomery RB8 vs. Panthers
24. De'Von Achane RB9 vs. Giants
25. Brian Robinson Jr. RB10 vs. Bears
26. Terry McLaurin WR15 vs. Bears
27. Calvin Ridley WR16 vs. Bills (London)
28. Brandon Aiyuk WR17 vs. Cowboys
29. Nico Collins WR18 at Falcons
30. James Conner RB11 vs. Bengals
31. James Cook RB12 vs. Jaguars (London)
32. Mark Andrews TE2 at Steelers
33. D'Andre Swift RB13 at Rams
34. Jaylen Waddle WR19 vs. Giants
35. Garrett Wilson WR20 at Broncos
36. DJ Moore WR21 at Commanders
37. Isiah Pacheco RB14 at Vikings
38. Breece Hall RB15 at Broncos
39. Marquise Brown WR22 vs. Bengals
40. Christian Watson WR23 at Raiders
41. Aaron Jones RB16 at Raiders
42. Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 vs. Bills (London)
43. Dameon Pierce RB18 at Falcons
44. Gabe Davis WR24 vs. Jaguars (London)
45. Alexander Mattison RB19 vs. Chiefs
46. Joe Mixon RB20 at Cardinals
47. Jonathan Taylor RB21 vs. Titans
48. Jahmyr Gibbs RB22 vs. Panthers
49. Rhamondre Stevenson RB23 vs. Saints
50. T.J. Hockenson TE3 vs. Chiefs
  • There are a lot of potential big-time returns to monitor this week. And I'm not just talking about Adam Copeland joining AEW. That already happened. But we could see Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, among others, back on the field in Week 5. Hopefully Saquon Barkley, too, because he is the Giants' offense.
  • Remember the rumors that the 49ers were looking to limit Christian McCaffrey's workload this season? It was like when I said I was going to play just nine holes at Mission Hills in Palm Desert, California, this summer and ended up playing 36. McCaffrey leads the league in touches with 98 (the next-closest player has 88) and his 48.7 fantasy points led all players in Week 4. He's scored a touchdown in 13 straight games. I know he'll face the Cowboys' top-ranked scoring defense in Week 5. But CMC is my 1.1 no matter what.
  • The Bills did a great job of clogging the lanes against the Dolphins' offense, which is why Tyreek Hill sort of stalled with 10.8 fantasy points on Sunday. You can talk about the blueprint to stop Miami heading into its Week 5 game against the Giants. But -- and I don't mean this in a bad way -- the G-Men don't have the same personnel as Buffalo.
  • Stefon Diggs is currently on a heater. He's coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and tied a career high with three touchdown catches in Week 4. Many of you will remember his 3-TD performance against the Patriots in a Week 16 Monday night contest a few years back, where he either miraculously won you a fantasy title or beat you for a title. I was in the latter group, which was not fun.
  • Derrick Henry is back, having finished as RB7 in Week 4. He ran the ball 22 times for 122 yards and a score and even threw a touchdown pass. I know a lot of people were worried because he was out-snapped by backup Tyjae Spears in Week 3. But that game was a blowout loss for Tennessee. Don't overreact to one-week swings. 
  • Puka Nacua, my bounce-back guarantee last week, now holds the record for most receptions (39) and receiving yards (501) in a player's first four career games in the Super Bowl era. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week. But I'm keeping Nacua in my lineup. He might not continue to produce at such a torrid pace, but we can't ignore what he's done. And neither will Sean McVay. 
  • Chris Olave has yet to have the monster game we've been waiting for, as he still hasn't scored a TD this season and was held to a career-low one catch for four yards on Sunday. In Week 5 he'll face the Patriots, who do have some injuries on defense. Perhaps this will be the bounce-back game he needs. 
  • Kyren Williams' start to the season should be an even bigger story. So many of us thought Cam Akers and Sean McVay had worked through their issues. Obviously, they had not and now Akers is with the Vikings. Williams rushed 25 times (for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns) and caught three passes in Week 4. Nobody is pushing him for snaps. Kyren is the air we are breathing in this fantasy life. 
  • David Montgomery finally got a win over the Packers. That must be a nice feeling. My dude has five touchdowns in three games played this season. 
  • I was being cautious with De’Von Achane last week. I had him in plenty of leagues and played him in about half because I wasn't sure how the Dolphins were going to use him. But it looks like he's going to get his share of opportunities each week. Achane only had eight rushes in Week 4, but he made the most of them (101 yards; 12.6 per carry). His six touchdowns over the last two games tied the NFL record for most TDs in any two-game span by a rookie since 1970. I'm confident he won't keep up that pace, but you'd be wild to sit him.
  • Brian Robinson Jr. has the second-most rushing first downs this season. If you're not doing a point per first down in your league (it's a thing, I swear), then you're not doing it right. 
  • Terry McLaurin is an automatic start for me coming off his great game in a tough matchup versus the Eagles. He has a much more favorable draw this week against the Bears. I'm moving Jahan Dotson up in my rankings, too. Keep an eye on the status of Curtis Samuel (quad). Antonio Gibson is my dude if Samuel is out. 
  • Calvin Ridley caught a TD pass on Sunday, but his targets have decreased with each game this season and he hasn't surpassed 40 yards since Week 1. Things could certainly even out, considering how Doug Pederson loves to spread the ball around, but the Week 5 matchup against the Bills is a tough one.
  • I'll just say this: The Texans' offense has been amazing. Nico Collins had a career high with 168 receiving yards against the Steelers in Week 4. Tank Dell only had one catch for 16 yards in the game, but you're going to want to start your Texans. That includes Dameon Pierce, who looked better versus Pittsburgh. And something that doesn't show up in the stat sheet: Pierce had a touchdown catch nullified by a penalty. While that's a bummer, it shows what he can do with an opportunity. 
  • James Cook is getting chances near the goal line, which is huge for his output. He has two this season after not having any last year. He's been consistent, posting at least 10 fantasy points in each game this season.
  • Mark Andrews really hadn't generated buzz in fantasy leagues in a while, which is understandable considering he had only one receiving touchdown in his previous 11 games. And if you started, say, Sam LaPorta over him last week, that's fine. But you should not start anyone outside of the elite fantasy tight ends over him. And he showed you why on Sunday, when he had a pair of scores in a tough matchup against the Browns
  • Isiah Pacheco had 20 rushes for 115 yards and a TD for the Chiefs on Sunday night. His touches and yards have increased with each game this season.
  • Breece Hall has a great matchup against the Broncos this week. They have allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. I know that's skewed because of the debacle versus Miami. But the Bears had a lot of success running the football against Denver on Sunday, too. 
  • Gabe Davis has seen his stock rise in recent weeks. He's scored a touchdown in three straight games. Of course, now that I've mentioned the streak, it will end once you put him in your lineup. 
  • Rhamondre Stevenson has only one touchdown in his last seven games. His six fantasy points pushed him outside of the top 40 among fantasy running backs in Week 4. I'm getting scared.
  • Scrubs was a top-five sitcom of all time. Sorry, that has nothing to do with fantasy football, but I wanted to see if you were still reading.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Player Position Rank Week 5 Opponent
51. Raheem Mostert RB24 vs. Giants
52. Alvin Kamara RB25 at Patriots
53. Cam Akers RB26 vs. Chiefs
54. Zay Flowers WR25 at Steelers
55. DeAndre Hopkins WR26 at Colts
56. Christian Kirk WR27 vs. Bills (London)
57. George Kittle TE4 vs. Cowboys
58. Drake London WR28 vs. Texans
59. Jahan Dotson WR29 vs. Bears
60. Sam LaPorta TE5 vs. Panthers
61. Gus Edwards RB27 at Steelers
62. Robert Woods WR30 at Falcons
63. Jordan Addison WR31 vs. Chiefs
64. Adam Thielen WR32 at Lions
65. Antonio Gibson RB28 vs. Bears
66. Miles Sanders RB29 at Lions
67. Najee Harris RB30 vs. Ravens
68. Evan Engram TE6 vs. Bills (London)
69. George Pickens WR33 vs. Ravens
70. Romeo Doubs WR34 at Raiders
71. Tyler Higbee TE7 vs. Eagles
72. Tyler Boyd WR35 at Cardinals
73. Tank Dell WR36 at Falcons
74. Skyy Moore WR37 at Vikings
75. Jerry Jeudy WR38 vs. Jets
76. Michael Thomas WR39 at Patriots
77. Tee Higgins WR40 at Cardinals
78. Darren Waller TE8 at Dolphins
79. Zack Moss RB31 vs. Titans
80. Tyler Allgeier RB32 vs. Texans
81. Jakobi Meyers WR41 vs. Packers
82. Dallas Goedert TE9 at Rams
83. Khalil Herbert RB33 at Commanders
84. AJ Dillon RB34 at Raiders
85. Courtland Sutton WR42 vs. Jets
86. Jaylen Warren RB35 vs. Ravens
87. Dalvin Cook RB36 at Broncos
88. Josh Reynolds WR43 vs. Panthers
89. Zach Ertz TE10 vs. Bengals
90. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR44 at Lions
91. Rashid Shaheed WR45 at Patriots
92. Javonte Williams RB37 vs. Jets
93. Jerick McKinnon RB38 at Vikings
94. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR46 at Colts
95. Kyle Pitts TE11 vs. Texans
96. Michael Wilson WR47 vs. Bengals
97. Tutu Atwell WR48 vs. Eagles
98. K.J. Osborn WR49 vs. Chiefs
99. Kendrick Bourne WR50 vs. Saints
100. Matt Breida RB39 at Dolphins
  • I need to see Zay Flowers have a big game soon. He ran a season-low 22 routes on Sunday and he's yet to break 80 yards in a game this season. If Mark Andrews is going to be all Mark Andrews, I might have to stay away from Flowers. 
  • George Pickens had seven targets that he turned into three receptions for 25 yards against the Texans. I'm not sure it's going to get better for him if Kenny Pickett's injury keeps the QB on the sideline.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Player Position Rank Week 5 Opponent
101. Hunter Henry TE12 vs. Saints
102. Braxton Berrios WR51 vs. Giants
103. Dalton Kincaid TE13 vs. Jaguars (London)
104. Justice Hill RB40 at Steelers
105. Roschon Johnson RB41 at Commanders
106. Devin Singletary RB42 at Falcons
107. Kendre Miller RB43 at Patriots
108. Kadarius Toney WR52 at Vikings
109. Brandin Cooks WR53 at 49ers
110. Jaleel McLaughlin RB44 vs. Jets
111. Chig Okonkwo TE14 at Colts
112. Luke Musgrave TE15 at Raiders
113. Calvin Austin WR54 vs. Ravens
114. Curtis Samuel WR55 vs. Bears
115. Tank Bigsby RB45 vs. Bills (London)
116. Jameson Williams WR56 vs. Panthers
117. Marvin Mims Jr. WR57 vs. Jets
118. Jayden Reed WR58 at Raiders
119. DeVante Parker WR59 vs. Saints
120. Jake Ferguson TE16 at 49ers
121. Rashee Rice WR60 at Vikings
122. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR61 vs. Saints
123. Allen Lazard WR62 at Broncos
124. Brandon Johnson WR63 vs. Jets
125. Jonathan Mingo WR64 at Lions
126. Cole Kmet TE17 at Commanders
127. Kenneth Gainwell RB46 at Rams
128. Tyjae Spears RB47 at Colts
129. Van Jefferson WR65 vs. Eagles
130. Darnell Mooney WR66 at Commanders
131. Darius Slayton WR67 at Dolphins
132. Hayden Hurst TE18 at Lions
133. Josh Downs WR68 vs. Titans
134. Dalton Schultz TE19 at Falcons
135. Boston Scott RB48 at Rams
136. Samaje Perine RB49 vs. Jets
137. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR69 at Vikings
138. Allen Robinson WR70 vs. Ravens
139. Tony Jones Jr. RB50 at Patriots
140. Alec Pierce WR71 vs. Titans
141. Mack Hollins WR72 vs. Texans
142. Michael Gallup WR73 at 49ers
143. Juwan Johnson TE20 at Patriots
144. Chuba Hubbard RB51 at Lions
145. Rondale Moore WR74 vs. Bengals
146. Durham Smythe TE21 vs. Giants
147. Isaiah Hodgins WR75 at Dolphins
148. Demario Douglas WR76 vs. Saints
149. Tyler Scott WR77 at Commanders
150. Ezekiel Elliott RB52 vs. Saints

