News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

Published: Oct 03, 2023 at 12:42 PM Updated: Oct 02, 2023 at 06:05 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 3-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB Tre Swilling (practice squad), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Swilling's agents.
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-4-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DB Duron Harmon has been signed to the active roster from Baltimore's practice squad.
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 1-3-0

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
2023 · 1-3-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Matthew Judon will have surgery on Wednesday to repair a biceps injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is expected to be out at least two months, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Giants
2023 · 1-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • OL Justin Pugh (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett (knee) is scheduled to practice at some capacity on Wednesday and the team will evaluate him from there, said HC Mike Tomlin, who confirmed that Pickett suffered a bone bruise during Sunday's loss to the Texans. "Obviously, his functionality and comfort will be the guide tomorrow," Tomlin added. "The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. Then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor in his availability."
  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Week 5's game against the Ravens, per Tomlin.
  • OT Dan Moore (knee) has been ruled out for Week 5.


SIGNINGS

  • WR Denzel Mims (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

