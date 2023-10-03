Around the NFL

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

Published: Oct 03, 2023 at 05:50 PM
The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary.

Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.

The Eagles could look to Roby to help shore up their nickelback position, where James Bradberry had been playing after Avonte Maddox tore his pectoral muscle in Week 2. The addition of Roby could let Philadelphia move Bradberry back to his more natural outside position opposite Darius Slay.

Roby began his career as a first-round selection of the Broncos in 2014, but he failed to live up to his draft pedigree and started in just 37% of his games with the Broncos over five seasons.

Roby most recently spent two seasons with the the Saints, appearing in 27 games with one interception. New Orleans released Roby in August ahead of the league's deadline for teams to trim rosters to 53.

