Saints release veteran cornerback Bradley Roby ahead of roster deadline

Roby isn't unfamiliar with change at this time of year. New Orleans initially acquired him via trade with the Houston Texans on Sept. 8, 2021, just four days before the start of that season and 11 days before Roby would make his debut in gold and black.

This time around, though, Roby will need to find his next employer.

Roby began his NFL career as a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2014, but never became the player Denver hoped it was receiving with the 31st-overall selection. He started in just 37 percent of his games with the Broncos over five seasons, and didn't make double-digit starts until his final campaign in Denver in 2018.

A move to Houston saw Roby take on a larger role with the struggling Texans, recording three interceptions and 15 passes defensed over two seasons (in which he started in all 20 of his games played) before drawing a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

His trade to New Orleans marked the latest former Ohio State standout heading to the Big Easy, following past Buckeyes Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple. Roby made 11 starts over two seasons, including 10 starts in 2022, finishing with one interception and 10 passes defensed. But with the likes of Lattimore, 2021 third-round pick Paulson Adebo and 2022 second-rounder Alontae Taylor in their secondary, there wasn't enough room to keep Roby.