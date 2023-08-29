Around the NFL

Saints release veteran cornerback Bradley Roby ahead of roster deadline

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bradley Roby's third stop in his NFL journey will not see a third season.

The Saints are releasing the veteran corner after two seasons in New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Roby seemed to indicate via social media he'd received the news of his release as part of the NFL's requirement to trim rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Roby isn't unfamiliar with change at this time of year. New Orleans initially acquired him via trade with the Houston Texans on Sept. 8, 2021, just four days before the start of that season and 11 days before Roby would make his debut in gold and black.

This time around, though, Roby will need to find his next employer.

Roby began his NFL career as a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2014, but never became the player Denver hoped it was receiving with the 31st-overall selection. He started in just 37 percent of his games with the Broncos over five seasons, and didn't make double-digit starts until his final campaign in Denver in 2018.

A move to Houston saw Roby take on a larger role with the struggling Texans, recording three interceptions and 15 passes defensed over two seasons (in which he started in all 20 of his games played) before drawing a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

His trade to New Orleans marked the latest former Ohio State standout heading to the Big Easy, following past Buckeyes Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple. Roby made 11 starts over two seasons, including 10 starts in 2022, finishing with one interception and 10 passes defensed. But with the likes of Lattimore, 2021 third-round pick Paulson Adebo and 2022 second-rounder Alontae Taylor in their secondary, there wasn't enough room to keep Roby.

At 31, he'll likely draw some interest from a team in need of depth options at cornerback. It just might not happen immediately.

Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The Damar Hamlin comeback story continues to chug along. Hamlin has made the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
Patriots trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans

Another kicker is on the move. The New England Patriots traded veteran Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade

Sean Payton hasn't stopped bringing in reinforcements from his old shop. The Denver Broncos have traded for kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ from the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Bills LB Von Miller to begin 2023 NFL season on PUP, out at least four games

The Buffalo Bills will be without star edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Anthony Richardson's selection in Indy brings hope that the Florida product will end the string of subpar QB play that has plagued the franchise, and they'd return to the mountain Peyton Manning once took them.
RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interview that will air on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access." 
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker. Cleveland is acquiring veteran ﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿ via trade with the Chargers and is releasing York, per Ian Rapoport.