2023 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Broncos' Marvin Mims Jr. impresses

Mingo started the Panthers' 26-17 loss to Detroit with DJ Chark Jr. and Terrace Marshall Jr. out due to injury. His only reception came on the first play of the game, when he shimmied off the line to get the corner off-balance and then extended his arm to create separation as he cut inside. Mingo grabbed the pass with his hands (not his body) and then avoided traffic to pick up 14 yards. He lined up in motion, in the slot and even as an H-back on multiple run plays to get a push in the C-gap. Mingo and Adam Thielen worked well in tandem, with the rookie taking coverage deep at times to free up the veteran and then stopping in front of the safety to help Thielen capitalize on a one-on-one matchup for a first-quarter score. On his only other target, Mingo slipped trying to push off and cut to the outside, allowing the pass to fall harmlessly to the turf.