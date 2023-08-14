Around the NFL

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Aug 14, 2023
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams had to meet three separate roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Due to a resolution proposal that was approved in March at the Annual League Meeting, teams have to meet only one cutdown date this year -- rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

Around the NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Monday, Aug. 14, through the 53-man roster deadline. Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:

* -- Denotes a player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team's injured reserve list.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
  • RB Stevie Scott
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
