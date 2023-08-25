2023 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 3 overall





Best-case scenario: The No. 3 overall pick is a relentless edge menace, using his quickness off the ball and second and third efforts to chase down quarterbacks trying to avoid his grasp. His bull rush is effective against much larger tackles because he converts speed to power, then uses his strong hands to shed and attack ball-carriers.





Worst-case scenario: Anderson is unable to hold up on an every-down basis against powerful veteran offensive tackles. He doesn't execute multiple pass-rush moves to get his blockers off balance, so he gets taken around the pocket and quarterbacks step up to avoid him.





Projected stats: 60 tackles and 10 sacks.