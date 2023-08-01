'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. aiming to live up to his billing; Method Man visits Jets

The stars aligned in April for Pittsburgh to draft the son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, creating one of the more endearing storylines from the 2023 NFL Draft. But now there's work to do for Joey Porter Jr.

Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday, veteran Patrick Peterson says the rookie cornerback is working hard on and off the field to prepare for the season.

"Joey is just a sponge. Joey loves the game. Joey wants to be a guy that's recognized in this game," Peterson told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Brian Baldinger. "He's asking me questions each and every day -- you guys are gonna see today when we have downtime -- he's asking me how he can get better with his technique. Like I told him when we first got here: He's the future. At some point, you're going to be out there on the field and you're going to have to take the bull by the horns. And not only take the bull by the horns, but be able to help the other guys come along as well."

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is an ideal brain for Porter to pick. The 33-year-old knows the ins and outs of the CB position more than most current players and his arrival in Pittsburgh comes just in time to aid Porter's transition into the NFL.

"No doubt about it and that's the Steeler way," he said of mentoring Porter Jr. "For me, being the people person that I am, I just fell right into it. I want to see the next generation be successful, I want to see the guy behind me become better as well because you never know when we might need him."