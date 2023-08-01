Around the NFL

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. aiming to live up to his billing; Method Man visits Jets

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 02:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

Joey Porter Jr. looking to live up to his name

The stars aligned in April for Pittsburgh to draft the son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, creating one of the more endearing storylines from the 2023 NFL Draft. But now there's work to do for Joey Porter Jr.

Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday, veteran Patrick Peterson says the rookie cornerback is working hard on and off the field to prepare for the season.

"Joey is just a sponge. Joey loves the game. Joey wants to be a guy that's recognized in this game," Peterson told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Brian Baldinger. "He's asking me questions each and every day -- you guys are gonna see today when we have downtime -- he's asking me how he can get better with his technique. Like I told him when we first got here: He's the future. At some point, you're going to be out there on the field and you're going to have to take the bull by the horns. And not only take the bull by the horns, but be able to help the other guys come along as well."

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is an ideal brain for Porter to pick. The 33-year-old knows the ins and outs of the CB position more than most current players and his arrival in Pittsburgh comes just in time to aid Porter's transition into the NFL.

"No doubt about it and that's the Steeler way," he said of mentoring Porter Jr. "For me, being the people person that I am, I just fell right into it. I want to see the next generation be successful, I want to see the guy behind me become better as well because you never know when we might need him."

Peterson told ITC Live that he's always wanted to play for Mike Tomlin and is happy to reunite with Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown (former college coach at LSU). Peterson also has family ties in Pittsburgh in Bryant McFadden, a former Steeler who won two Super Bowls in the Steel City. It appears Porter's fate wasn't the only chance happening in Pittsburgh.

A Method to the Jets' madness

Method Man, one of the more popular members of the rap group the Wu-Tang Clan, joined Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday during his visit to Florham Park, New Jersey, and is beginning to feel the hype upon the arrival of Aaron Rodgers.

"It's good to see excitement around a team that has ran into a lot of adversity over the years," Method Man told NFL Network's Rhett Lewis and Steve Smith. "Being a season ticket-holder as well as a lifelong Jets fan, it's great to see it."

Asked for a lyric of his that best describes the 2023 Jets, Method Man keenly delivered one that parallels Robert Saleh's "All Gas, No Brake" mantra.

"How high? So high that we can touch the sky, baby," he said. "When they go low, we go lower. When they go high, we go higher. When they go hard, we go harder."

A Jets fan since he was 8 years old, Method Man called for the team to sign free-agent running back Dalvin Cook -- who visited N.Y. over the weekend -- and took a jab at the rival Patriots.

Like many around the league, Method Man has high expectations for the Gang Green.

"I don't want to put numbers on it, but 11-6 would be great, as well as a nice playoff push," he said. "Let's spoil some Super Bowl dreams for some teams down there."

Peyton Manning passes along wisdom in Green Bay

Peyton Manning appeared in Packers camp on Monday, and head coach Matt LaFleur gave a sneak peak into the the on-field lessons he learned from the Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I told the team this: In 2008 was the first time, I was with the Houston Texans, and we're playing Indy, we're up 17 late in the fourth quarter and we watch this guy bring his team back and beat us in a two-minute drive," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. "[Manning] scored 21 points, basically, in about a five-minute span. It was a great lesson early in my coaching career that you've got to play until that clock says zero.

"I'll never forget sitting up in that press box when we're up 27-10, thinking, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to beat the Indianapolis Colts' only to see it evaporate quickly. It was a tough lesson to learn but it was one of those necessary things that we all have to go through."

The wisdom passed along went both ways, according to LaFleur.

"It was great," he said. "He addressed our team (about) the lessons he learned, especially as a young player, how to respond to adversity, the great teams he was on, his approach to the game. I thought it was super beneficial. Certainly, you're talking about one of the all-time greats."

LaFleur deflected when asked if Manning's visit had anything to do Netflix's Quarterbacks -- a show he produces that debuted in July -- but as the Packers enter a new era with QB Jordan Love at the helm in 2023, the table is already set for an intriguing storyline.

