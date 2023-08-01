NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT John Penisini
- OLB Arron Mosby
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson has returned to practice after undergoing a procedure on his nose Sunday to correct his nasal septum.
SIGNINGS
- RB Toriano Clinton
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Jamal Woods
INJURIES
- C J.C. Hassenauer (triceps) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- RB Greg Bell
- RB John Lovett
ROSTER CUTS