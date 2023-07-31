Browns breakthrough? Cleveland has talent to rise up in Deshaun Watson's first full season with franchise

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- There was something noteworthy about the skirmishes that erupted during the final training camp practice the Cleveland Browns held at The Greenbrier resort on Sunday. That tussling spoke to the competitiveness and energy the players still possessed at a time when they were about to head home. The Browns could've cruised back to Cleveland thinking about resuming practice at their headquarters in front of their home fans. Instead, they gave a little indication about how much they're going to ask of themselves this year.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski certainly wasn't crazy about the chippy nature going too far -- the coach made his entire team run sprints at the end of practice as punishment for a pair of dust-ups -- but he also understands the situation. The Browns spent nine days toiling in West Virginia to take advantage of the extra practice time given to them as participants in this year's Hall of Fame Game, which will pit them against the New York Jets on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Football players are going to have short fuses the longer training camp goes on. This is what happens in the summertime ramp-up to the season. Tempers flare. Fights happen.

What's more important is that the Browns have an edge to them that's been showing up throughout the early stages of camp. This is a team that has spent the last couple years believing it was on the verge of a major breakthrough, only to end up with underwhelming results. The Browns now find themselves trying to carve out relevance in an AFC that is flush with powerhouse teams. If they're going to become serious contenders this season, they'd better be prepared to scrap and claw for everything they hope to attain.

"This whole thing is part of a process," Stefanski told reporters on Sunday when asked about an early assessment of training camp. "The season kicks off on September 10 (vs. the visiting Cincinnati Bengals). It's 17 games-plus. This is our first step into building on the foundation of the spring.