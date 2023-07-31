Fantasy football 2023: Quarterback rankings and tiers

Justin Fields probably won't rush for 1,000 yards again -- I get that. But the addition of DJ Moore could help him make a third-year leap similar to what we saw from Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts at those points in their respective careers. The idea of hitting 4,000 passing yards is nice, though he would have to average just over 235 passing yards per game, which would be a fairly significant increase above his current career mark of 152.3. Let's maybe think about 3,000 passing yards with 750 rushing yards as the goal. ... Trevor Lawrence is now throwing to Calvin Ridley, and don't overlook the QB's five rushing touchdowns. You sometimes need to project quarterbacks' production, and I am excited about Lawrence after a full offseason in Doug Pederson's system. ... Love Jalen Hurts, but his value last year was pushed by his rushing TDs total (13), and he's not hitting that again in 2023. The Eagles were third in rushing attempts last season and have a new offensive coordinator in Brian Johnson. Still, Hurts is a great option, and I won't argue with you if you have him ranked higher. ... Lamar Jackson will also welcome a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. Jackson averaged 19.7 fantasy points per game last season, which ranked sixth in the NFL. ... Justin Herbert is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, but he's coming off a season in which he posted just three games with three-plus touchdown passes. He had seven in 2021. He was 15th in points per game among quarterbacks last year after he finished second the previous year.