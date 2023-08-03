Fantasy football 2023: TE rankings and tiers

I know a lot of people felt let down by Kyle Pitts, who averaged just 7.56 points per game before a knee injury ended his 2022 season after 10 contests. But it wasn't his fault things played out the way they did. He was still averaging 5.9 targets per game, which would mean roughly 100 over the course of a full season. I'll take that kind of production. ... The Houston Texans have cycled through their share of tight ends, selecting five in the past six drafts (only two of those players remain on the roster). So, having a well-established player at the position like Dalton Schultz is great. I'm intrigued. ... I was out in Pittsburgh this summer playing in Cam Heyward's celebrity softball game. There is a huge buzz in Pittsburgh about Pat Freiermuth. ... Evan Engram set career highs in receptions and receiving yards last season, his first with the Jaguars. But the troubling thing is he had just eight red zone targets, which was tied for 22nd most among tight ends.