Fantasy football 2023: WR rankings and tiers

Published: Aug 02, 2023
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Welcome to the 2023 NFL fantasy football season. I'm taking our traditional fantasy rankings one step further and arranging them into tiers to help prepare you to dominate your drafts. Tiers give you a better idea of player values and will allow you to construct a more well-rounded roster.

This format also gives me cover for when, say, you get heated about Justin Fields being ranked ahead of Jalen Hurts. I can be all, "Hey, they are in the same tier." Seriously, the value is similar. I'll die on this hill. But enough about that. Let's continue with wide receivers!

Tier 1

Rank
1
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings


Rank
2
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals


Rank
3
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins


Rank
4
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams


Justin Jefferson has scored close to 1,000 fantasy points across his first three NFL seasons -- the most among wide receivers in history. Don't overthink this. ... Ja'Marr Chase might seem risky, with Joe Burrow missing training camp. Again. But if Burrow's camp absences didn't make a difference in the two previous years, I'm having a hard time being concerned about that now. ... There are a lot of nerdy Tyreek Hill stats from last year. I mean, there is one about points per route run. But let me keep it simple: He had 140-plus receiving yards in six games, tied for the most in a season in the Super Bowl era. ... You're not wrong. Cooper Kupp's nine-game season was disappointing. But in the contests he did play in, Kupp averaged 22.4 fantasy points, which actually led fantasy football. As for the hamstring injury that forced Kupp to leave practice recently, we are in an obvious wait-and-see situation. I'm not tracking how many preseason games he appears in, but missing practice for an extended period of time would be absolutely worrisome.

Tier 2

Rank
5
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys

Rank
6
Davante Adams
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
Rank
7
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets

Rank
8
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills


Rank
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions


Rank
10
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles

.

A lot of you fear regression for CeeDee Lamb, who is coming off a 107-reception campaign, because the Cowboys want to run the ball more. But they were already sixth in rushing attempts last season. The Cowboys are going to throw plenty to their WR1. ... Davante Adams accounted for 50 percent of the Raiders' touchdown receptions last year. And let's be honest: Jimmy Garoppolo can support a WR1 when he's healthy. ... I love Garrett Wilson as a candidate to take another leap this year. I still shake my head at people being so dismissive of Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York. ARRIVAL. Pun intended. ... Stefon Diggs had nine games with at least 20 fantasy points last season, tied for the league lead. ... Amon-Ra St. Brown averaged less than 17 fantasy points per game in 2022, but that number could increase if he gets more red-zone opportunities. ... A.J. Brown has 35 receiving touchdowns since being drafted in 2019, tied for the fifth-most in the league among wide receivers.

Tier 3

Rank
11
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints


Rank
12
D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears


Rank
13
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
Rank
14
Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns


Rank
15
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins
Tennessee Titans


Rank
16
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals


Rank
17
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles


Rank
18
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen
Los Angeles Chargers


Chris Olave had four games with at least 12 targets, the most by a rookie receiver in a season since 2014. I look for a huge breakout in Year 2, now that Derek Carr is under center. ... DJ Moore has never finished higher than 16th in fantasy points among receivers, but he should be locked in to 120-plus targets this year. ... Speaking of, DeAndre Hopkins will be far-and-away the targets leader for the Titans. He averaged 16.9 fantasy points per game last season.

Tier 4

Rank
19
Drake London
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
Rank
20
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks


Rank
21
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley
Jacksonville Jaguars


Rank
22
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers


Rank
23
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals


Rank
24
Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Rank
25
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders


Rank
26
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos


Rank
27
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers


Drake London saw his production increase last season when the Falcons turned to Desmond Ridder at QB. London averaged more than 13 fantasy points per game with Ridder, which isn't amazing -- but let them cook. ... Former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley is playing for the first time since 2021, but with Trevor Lawrence as his QB, he can't ask for a better situation ... unlike Marquise Brown, given that Kyler Murray is expected to miss a chunk of the season. Still, I love the target opportunity here. ... Brandon Aiyuk led the 49ers in targets (114), receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,015) last year.

Tier 5

Rank
28
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks


Rank
29
Christian Kirk
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars


Rank
30
Diontae Johnson
Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers


Rank
31
Mike Evans
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rank
32
Mike Williams
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers


Christian Kirk had the most targets from the slot last season with 97. ... Diontae Johnson's 147 targets and 86 receptions are the most in a single season without a touchdown in NFL history. The concept of regression to the mean suggests he's going to score a touchdown this year. I mean, he has to, right?! I know it's never that simple. But the Steelers should be better. Kenny Pickett should be better.

Tier 6

Rank
33
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
Rank
34
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
Rank
35
Michael Pittman
Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts


Rank
36
George Pickens
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
37
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
Rank
38
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Washington Commanders


Rank
39
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys


Rank
40
Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Kansas City Chiefs
Rank
41
Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney
Chicago Bears
Rank
42
Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
Rank
43
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
44
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans


Rank
45
Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
Rank
46
Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals


Rank
47
Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
48
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns


Rank
49
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions


Jaxon Smith-Njigba has joined a team that already featured studs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but if you're worried about how he'll carve out a role, remember that his best season at Ohio State came in 2021, when he played with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. ... Skyy Moore is anticipated to be the slot receiver for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, replacing JuJu Smith-Schuster. ... Jakobi Meyers has detailed knowledge of Josh McDaniels' offense, having excelled in New England when McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator. ... Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been raving about rookie Zay Flowers.

Tier 7

Rank
50
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster
New England Patriots


Rank
51
Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis
Buffalo Bills


Rank
52
Allen Lazard
Allen Lazard
New York Jets


Rank
53
Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen
Carolina Panthers
Rank
54
Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd
Cincinnati Bengals
Rank
55
Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
Rank
56
Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
57
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs


Rank
58
D.J. Chark
D.J. Chark
Carolina Panthers
Rank
59
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers


Rank
60
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
New Orleans Saints


Rank
61
Nico Collins
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
Rank
62
Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts


Rank
63
Rashid Shaheed
Rashid Shaheed
New Orleans Saints
Rank
64
Michael Gallup
Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys


Rank
65
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
New York Giants


The Carolina receivers intrigue me, so I have both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in this tier. Chark has looked good in camp so far, but Thielen feels like the touchdown guy to me. ... Who is getting the targets for the Giants behind Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller? Jalin Hyatt is a receiver I loved coming out of the draft.

Tier 8

Rank
66
Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
67
Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman
New York Jets
Rank
68
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Cleveland Browns


Rank
69
Isaiah Hodgins
Isaiah Hodgins
New York Giants
Rank
70
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel
Washington Commanders
Rank
71
DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker
New England Patriots


Rank
72
Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
73
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton
New England Patriots
Rank
74
Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo
Carolina Panthers
Rank
75
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
Rank
76
Robert Woods
Robert Woods
Houston Texans
Rank
77
K.J. Osborn
K.J. Osborn
Minnesota Vikings


Rank
78
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow
Las Vegas Raiders


Rank
79
Wan'Dale Robinson
Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants
Rank
80
Josh Downs
Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
Rank
81
Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims Jr.
Denver Broncos
Rank
82
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kansas City Chiefs
Rank
83
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Carolina Panthers
Rank
84
Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
Rank
85
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
Rank
86
Russell Gage
Russell Gage
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Rank
87
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers


Rank
88
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
89
Devin Duvernay
Devin Duvernay
Baltimore Ravens


Rank
90
Mack Hollins
Mack Hollins
Atlanta Falcons
Rank
91
Marvin Jones
Marvin Jones
Detroit Lions


Rank
92
Josh Palmer
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers


Rank
93
Corey Davis
Corey Davis
New York Jets


Rank
94
Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross
Kansas City Chiefs


Rank
95
Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills


Rank
96
Richie James
Richie James
Kansas City Chiefs


Rank
97
Quez Watkins
Quez Watkins
Philadelphia Eagles


Rank
98
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Tennessee Titans
Rank
99
Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott
Chicago Bears


Rank
100
Tank Dell
Tank Dell
Houston Texans


Allen Robinson has seen lot of work in the slot during Steelers camp, and he's worth a stash for me if he can get a high volume of targets. But it'll be tough with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the perimeters. ... Puka Nacua is a player I love drafting very late. The Rams are such an interesting team to me, and there really isn't an established No. 2 behind Cooper Kupp. But keep this between us; I don't want other people snagging him too early.

Tier 9

Rank
101
Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
Rank
102
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Carolina Panthers
Rank
103
David Bell
David Bell
Cleveland Browns
Rank
104
Greg Dortch
Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals
Rank
105
Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
Rank
106
Noah Brown
Noah Brown
Houston Texans
Rank
107
Kyle Philips
Kyle Philips
Tennessee Titans
Rank
108
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
Rank
109
Robbie Chosen
Robbie Chosen
Miami Dolphins
Rank
110
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell
Los Angeles Rams

I'm not going to be shocked when Michael Wilson ends up being the No. 2 wide receiver in Arizona behind Marquise Brown. He's got competition for targets with tight end Zach Ertz but is still somebody worth looking at in your drafts.

