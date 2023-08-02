Fantasy football 2023: WR rankings and tiers

Justin Jefferson has scored close to 1,000 fantasy points across his first three NFL seasons -- the most among wide receivers in history. Don't overthink this. ... Ja'Marr Chase might seem risky, with Joe Burrow missing training camp. Again. But if Burrow's camp absences didn't make a difference in the two previous years, I'm having a hard time being concerned about that now. ... There are a lot of nerdy Tyreek Hill stats from last year. I mean, there is one about points per route run. But let me keep it simple: He had 140-plus receiving yards in six games, tied for the most in a season in the Super Bowl era. ... You're not wrong. Cooper Kupp's nine-game season was disappointing. But in the contests he did play in, Kupp averaged 22.4 fantasy points, which actually led fantasy football. As for the hamstring injury that forced Kupp to leave practice recently, we are in an obvious wait-and-see situation. I'm not tracking how many preseason games he appears in, but missing practice for an extended period of time would be absolutely worrisome.