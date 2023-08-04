Around the NFL

Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Cooper Kupp day to day with hamstring injury, will 'be back in the right time'

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cooper Kupp left Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur isn't fretting about the star receiver's status.

LaFleur noted Thursday that the medical staff will determine when Kupp can return to practice, but the OC doesn't expect an elongated absence.

"Yeah, I don't know the total medical stuff with it," LaFleur said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "He's day to day. He'll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So he is just going through the rehab process, but he's day to day. He'll be alright."

Related Links

It's good news for Kupp, who missed the final eight games last season due to an ankle injury. Given how hamstring issues can linger if not adequately healed before returning, we don't expect the Rams to push the wideout back onto the practice field too soon. But LaFleur's update offers optimism that Kupp will return before the season starts.

"That's a question for the medical people," LaFleur said when asked how cautious the club would be with Kupp. "I try to stay in my lane with that stuff when they tell us, 'Hey, he's ready, full go.' Coop knows his body. He's a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They'll get it right when the time is right."

With more than a month before the Rams kick off the 2023 campaign against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, getting Kupp back on the field will be a boon for the revamped L.A. squad.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears finalizing deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

The Big Dog is a Bear. The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Cameron Jordan, Saints agree to terms on two-year, $27.5 million extension

Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jordan, 34, was entering the final year of his deal.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson credits Aaron Rodgers with 'great call' on deep ball in Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wilson's Hall of Fame Game appearance was abbreviated, lasting just 11 plays over three drives before he gave way to veteran backup Tim Boyle in the Jets' 21-16 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines in comeback win over Jets in Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson says he's hoping his performance did "a lot for" him heading into the rest of the preseason.

news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

news

Hall of Fame Game between Jets-Browns temporarily stopped after lights go out

The 2023 Hall of Fame Game entered a second-half delay due to a lighting issue.

news

Bears, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agree to terms on one-year, $10.5 million deal

One-time Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and the Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs from Nos. 20-11?

news

Titans RT Jamarco Jones waived after multiple training camp fights

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, who was a potential starter at right tackle, on Thursday after he was ejected from multiple practices this week for fighting.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) to play in preseason

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that running back Javonte Williams (ACL recovery) is expected to play in the preseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More