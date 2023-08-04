Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Cooper Kupp day to day with hamstring injury, will 'be back in the right time'

It's good news for Kupp, who missed the final eight games last season due to an ankle injury. Given how hamstring issues can linger if not adequately healed before returning, we don't expect the Rams to push the wideout back onto the practice field too soon. But LaFleur's update offers optimism that Kupp will return before the season starts.

"That's a question for the medical people," LaFleur said when asked how cautious the club would be with Kupp. "I try to stay in my lane with that stuff when they tell us, 'Hey, he's ready, full go.' Coop knows his body. He's a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They'll get it right when the time is right."