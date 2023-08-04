Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Cooper Kupp day to day with hamstring injury, will 'be back in the right time'

Cooper Kupp left Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur isn't fretting about the star receiver's status.
LaFleur noted Thursday that the medical staff will determine when Kupp can return to practice, but the OC doesn't expect an elongated absence.
"Yeah, I don't know the total medical stuff with it," LaFleur said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "He's day to day. He'll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So he is just going through the rehab process, but he's day to day. He'll be alright."
It's good news for Kupp, who missed the final eight games last season due to an ankle injury. Given how hamstring issues can linger if not adequately healed before returning, we don't expect the Rams to push the wideout back onto the practice field too soon. But LaFleur's update offers optimism that Kupp will return before the season starts.
"That's a question for the medical people," LaFleur said when asked how cautious the club would be with Kupp. "I try to stay in my lane with that stuff when they tell us, 'Hey, he's ready, full go.' Coop knows his body. He's a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They'll get it right when the time is right."
With more than a month before the Rams kick off the 2023 campaign against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, getting Kupp back on the field will be a boon for the revamped L.A. squad.