Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with apparent injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 10:16 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with an apparent injury, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury and had not been briefed by the team medical staff at the time of his news conference.

"I hope he's OK," McVay said, via The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

The All-Pro wide receiver has terrific chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford and is an invaluable piece to the Rams' chances of returning to a championship level after L.A. limped to a 5-12 record during its 2022 Super Bowl defense.

Kupp was one of many high-profile Rams players to fall prey to injury last year. He suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 9 contest, underwent surgery and did not suit up again.

Despite missing the final eight games, Kupp led the team across the board with 75 catches, 812 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

It's important to emphasize that McVay had no update as to the possible severity of the star wideout's injury -- only that he left practice and did not return.

All eyes will be peeled on any updates in the near future.

