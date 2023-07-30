Around the NFL

Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 09:44 PM
Sony Michel's return to the Rams lasted a little over a month.

The two-time Super Bowl champion told head coach Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he has decided to retire, ending both his second stint with the Rams and his stay in the NFL.

Michel, 28, steps away from football with 3,342 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, plus another 56 catches for 439 yards and two scores.

Originally a first-round pick of the Patriots, Michel played in two Super Bowls across three years for New England, compiling 900-plus rushing yards in each of his first two campaigns.

He won Super Bowl LIII over the Rams two years before he would eventually join Los Angeles. Following a final year with the Pats that saw him limited to 449 yards over nine contests, Michel changed coasts in an August trade ahead of the 2021 season.

There, he returned to form under McVay with five total scores and a team-leading 845 rushing yards. Michel added the second Super Bowl ring to his collection when the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

He played 10 games again in SoFi Stadium last season, but for the Los Angeles Chargers before they waived him in December.

His reunion with the Rams in June this offseason was meant to provide the team with depth alongside Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers.

Instead, the team will move forward with that contingent in Michel's absence, and the two-time champ will venture into life after football.

