Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

He won Super Bowl LIII over the Rams two years before he would eventually join Los Angeles. Following a final year with the Pats that saw him limited to 449 yards over nine contests, Michel changed coasts in an August trade ahead of the 2021 season.

There, he returned to form under McVay with five total scores and a team-leading 845 rushing yards. Michel added the second Super Bowl ring to his collection when the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

He played 10 games again in SoFi Stadium last season, but for the Los Angeles Chargers before they waived him in December.

His reunion with the Rams in June this offseason was meant to provide the team with depth alongside Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers.