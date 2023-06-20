Rams bring back veteran RB Sony Michel after one season away

Michel spent 2022 with the Chargers, appearing in 10 games and receiving a career-low 36 carries while playing behind Austin Ekeler before the Chargers released him on Dec. 31. Prior to joining the Chargers, Michel moved west from New England to Los Angeles when the Patriots traded him to the Rams in late August of 2021, an addition seen as significant for a Rams squad that was entering the campaign without top back Cam Akers.

Michel manned a primary role with the eventual Super Bowl champions, handling 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns. Los Angeles' run game never made much of an impact throughout the 2021 season, though, and Akers' return meant Michel was expendable, leading him to sign with the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season before they cut him after a little over two months with the team.