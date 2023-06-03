Around the NFL

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Published: Jun 03, 2023 at 09:48 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

When he's not busy being a hero, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is tasked with turning around the Los Angeles Rams defense.

It's an all-the-more daunting assignment in the aftermath of L.A. shipping standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. But Morris is doing his best to move on and regroup following the loss of the six-time Pro Bowler, who was the epitome of what a "star" should be.

"It's hard to even mention Jalen, because like he's the prototype for every position," Morris said, via the team website’s Stu Jackson. "But when you talk about what it is, it's really the increased toughness. It's really the short space quickness."

Though he's regarded as one of the league's top cornerbacks, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ramsey shined for the Rams in the "star" position. He moved around in the secondary, often times as somewhat of a safety, a nickelback or in the slot.

Related Links

With his overall skillset, experience, physicality and size, Ramsey was the standard of what a team looks for at the "star," as noted by Morris. Thus, replacing him will be borderline impossible, but Morris surely isn't shirking the task.

The top candidates are likely to be Cobie Durant and Shaun Jolly. Durant is a second-year defensive back who made some noise in 13 games last year, tallying 22 tackles and three interceptions. Jolly's likewise a second-year player, but saw action in just two games with only six special teams snaps. Neither matches up size-wise to what Ramsey checked in at, with Jolly standing at 5-9, 180 and Durant weighing in around a buck-75 and measuring 5-11. However, they have the toolboxes Morris believes will make them a good fit for the spot.

"They definitely lack the size that Jalen had, which is kind of unique," Morris said. "But those are the things that we look for. Those are things that you look for in just around the league in general. And those guys that we have right now going out to getting those reps, are certainly showing those attributes and being able to do some of those things. Jalen provided sort of a unique ability just with his size, either outside corner or whether you played him inside, I don't think it really mattered. (He's) kind of unique in his own right."

There are certainly more contenders for the spot, though, as the Rams have a massive infusion of rookies thanks to a robust draft class made up by a league-high 14 picks. In that department, Tre’Vius Tomlinson-Hodges and Timarcus Davis could emerge.

Though they might not be the next Ramsey, one Ram will step up to be L.A.'s next star.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More