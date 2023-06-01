Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas, credits AED training 

Morris' wife, Nicole, posted about the incident on her Instagram page Wednesday, saying the child didn't have a pulse when he was pulled from the pool and taken to a lifeguard.

That's when Raheem Morris rushed over to help by finding the automatic external defibrillator.

"I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN on Wednesday. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

The importance of CPR and AED training has been heightened around the NFL since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a January game. Morris credited the recent AED, CPR, and first aid training conducted by Rams VP of sports medicine Reggie Scott with helping him understand the proper process to aid during crucial moments.