CB Jalen Ramsey on joining Dolphins secondary: 'On paper, this is the best group that I've been a part of'

Published: Mar 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM
Kevin Patra

Six-time Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey joins three-time Pro Bowl corner Xavien Howard in the Miami secondary following his trade from Los Angeles to form a dominant duo in Vic Fangio's defense.

During his introductory news conference in South Beach Thursday, Ramsey was asked if they're the best CB combo in the NFL and possibly the top secondary in the league.

"I believe so. That's just the type of energy I bring, the type of confidence I always have," Ramsey replied. "On paper, this is the best group that I've been a part of, and I feel like I've been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also L.A. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one. Obviously, with me and X on the outside, and then you've got the young guys -- you've got Jevon (Holland), we just got DeShon Elliott, Brandon (Jones), Kader (Kohou). So I think we've got a good secondary on paper if you look at it. But we've got to put the work in. We can speak it as much as we want to, but we're gonna have to go out there and prove it, and that's what we'll plan to do. But it's not just about us. It's the whole defense and the whole team. I think we can do something special if we put that work in and be as one."

A three-time All-Pro, Ramsey remains one of the NFL's elite cover men, bringing versatility to Fangio's scheme. Howard has earned three consecutive Pro Bowls. And Kohou had a stellar rookie season as a slot defender. With a rising star in Holland, along with adding a downhill safety in Elliott, the Dolphins' defense looks excellent on paper.

But Ramsey knows Lombardi trophies aren't won on paper.

"I'm just trying to help however I can and bring a championship here, and I know I can," he said. "I know I can do my part. I feel like everybody else will do their part as well. But like I said earlier, I'm just a piece of the puzzle, man. It's a lot more that'll go into it than me and what I'll bring."

As for talk that his play fell off last season, the 28-year-old corner said he's "keeping the receipts."

"Aight," he responded when asked what he thought of those who say he's past his prime. "We going to see what they got to say when we're out on the field."

The Dolphins built the type of secondary that should make Fangio's scheme menacing for opposing offenses. If Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy and Mike McDaniel's offense is as explosive as it was in Year 1, Miami will be among the AFC title contenders in 2023.

