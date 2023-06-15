The First Read: Biggest takeaways from NFL's second wave of mandatory minicamps

6) Sean Payton will turn the Broncos into contenders.

Payton has been at work since he arrived in Denver with the intention of creating the right culture for a team that expected to contend last season before that dream turned into a nightmare. He's talked openly about giving the offensive line a much-needed makeover. He's focused on the subtle intricacies that can help his wide receivers play at a higher level, including blocking in the run game. Payton also made it clear that some of the perks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly enjoyed under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett -- like giving Wilson's personal performance team access to the facility -- won’t be happening during Payton's tenure. All of these are positive steps forward for a franchise that has more than enough talent to be a player in the AFC. Payton is deliberately building a mindset in this squad that will be critical if Denver wants to be taken seriously. I expect this to be a physical, tough-minded group that will run more and be better prepared in critical situations. The Broncos also will benefit from the return of key starters who were lost to injury in 2022, most notably running back Javonte Williams, left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Tim Patrick. Sure, the team's success will depend heavily on Wilson rebounding from last year's horrific campaign. To me, it's a given Payton will help any quarterback play better. The tougher task will be recalibrating this team to play like a cohesive unit. So far, it seems to be heading in the right direction.

7) The Bengals need some young players to grow up fast on defense.

Cincinnati lost one of the best safety duos in the league this offseason when both Jessie Bates III (Falcons) and Vonn Bell (Panthers) departed in free agency. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said he didn’t want to think about such a doomsday scenario playing out, and now he's spent the last few months preparing for life without them. The Bengals have high hopes for second-year pro Dax Hill -- their first-round pick in 2022 -- and he's a more gifted athlete than either of his predecessors. Those physical skills will give Anarumo more options in coverage, but it will take time for Hill to develop the savvy that made Bates and Bell so dangerous. The Bengals signed Nick Scott to be Hill's new running mate. He spent four seasons with the Rams and helped that team beat Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI. He enjoyed his best season in 2022. The Bengals understand this won't be an easy transition. However, they've added depth through the draft (with edge rusher Myles Murphy, cornerback DJ Turner II and safety Jordan Battle) while also retaining a key defender like linebacker Germaine Pratt. It's going to look different on the back end in Cincinnati moving forward. It will be worth watching to see how the rest of the defense makes it easier on those new faces.

8) Brian Flores has a tough task in Minnesota.