The First Read: 10 biggest questions hovering around NFL's first wave of mandatory minicamps

7) Will the Seahawks field an elite defense again?

Elite is a strong word -- and a stretch at this point. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll should be happy with vastly improved, given how far this unit fell in 2022. The Seahawks never looked worse defensively under Carroll than last season, and there are still questions about how sturdy they will be up front. Seattle fielded the third-worst run defense in the league. They also lacked a dominant pass-rushing presence. The Seahawks did address some of those issues by adding a major free-agent acquisition in defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, but they didn't snag D-line help with either of their two first-round picks, taking CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. (For what it's worth, they did select edge rusher Derick Hall early in Round 2.)

Currently, there's a lot to like about the Seattle secondary. That unit will have Witherspoon and 2022 rookie sensation Tariq Woolen at cornerback, with safety being manned by Julian Love, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams (who will be returning from a torn quad tendon that shelved him for nearly all of last season). Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is back, and the team is hoping Jordyn Brooks can make a strong recovery from a torn ACL sustained in January.

It's hard to imagine Carroll's D being worse than last season's unit. It's also hard to see this group being drastically better in a season where Seattle will see plenty of teams -- Philadelphia, San Francisco and Baltimore included -- that can run the football effectively.

8) Can Eric Bieniemy save the Commanders' offense?

Few teams in recent memory have spent more time trying -- and failing -- to find an answer at quarterback than Washington. The Commanders have used 14 different players at that position since 2012 and the uncertainty still exists under center as Bieniemy starts his first season as Washington's offensive coordinator. There are a lot of signs pointing to 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell getting the job, but the Commanders also have journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who always seems to be on a roster when everything is about to implode. There's some intriguing talent at the skill positions -- including running back Brian Robinson Jr. and receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson -- but the offensive line looks shaky at this juncture.

All that said, let's be real here: This job will say more about Bieniemy's leadership than his scheming. He has to find a way to turn Howell into a dependable signal-caller or he's going to need Brissett to do what he does best: use moxie and grit to inspire the people around him. On paper, this isn't an offense that is going to overwhelm many teams. The key is how much Bieniemy can get his charges to believe, commit and endure. Fortunately, that's a quality Bieniemy appears to possess in spades.

9) Can Mike Vrabel conjure any more magic with this current Titans team?

Vrabel has earned a reputation as one of the league's brightest coaches because of the consistency with which he maximizes the potential of his teams. He's taken Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game (2019 season) and corralled a No. 1 seed in the playoffs (2021), making three total postseason appearances in his five years on the job. The Titans fell one win shy of a third straight AFC South crown last season, with the Jaguars dethroning Tennessee by winning a de facto division title game in Week 18. The Titans lost that game partly because they were tired and beaten up and it felt like a real change in the division was underway.

It's fair to wonder how much quarterback Ryan Tannehill has left, especially since the Titans have used the last two drafts to select a potential successor (first Malik Willis, then Will Levis). There were trade rumors involving star running back Derrick Henry all offseason, and the 29-year-old is reaching a point where his play could decline in a hurry. The receivers were an issue throughout last season -- which is why the Titans are hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on a free-agent visit -- and the offense ranked 28th in scoring and 30th in yards.

There are no easy solutions to be had for this club. That doesn't mean Vrabel won't coach his butt off again, but the results could fall far short of his standard.

10) Which team in this current wave of mandatory minicamps will be the most surprising?

The Browns are buried in the shadows of the AFC for obvious reasons. Their own division houses two of the better teams in the league -- the Bengals and Ravens -- and there are a slew of other potential contenders throughout the conference, including one that just added a Super Bowl-winning head coach (Broncos) and another that traded for a future Hall of Fame quarterback (Jets). However, there is still plenty to like about Cleveland's potential this fall. The offensive line is still strong. The run game remains potent. The defense has a bona fide superstar in Myles Garrett and a new coordinator, Jim Schwartz, who should help that unit finally reach its potential. There's also the aforementioned presence of Deshaun Watson, who might even be able to woo DeAndre Hopkins, his old running mate with the Houston Texans, to join him for a last dance.