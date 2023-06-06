Four teams that greatly helped their quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL offseason -- and five that didn't

Ironically, the Jets were in this exact same spot in the rankings a year ago, because they got so many pieces (receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, guard Laken Tomlinson) to help support Zach Wilson. Alas, please see our disclaimer about this not assuring a Super Bowl run. The Jets pulled off the blockbuster move of this offseason, trading for Aaron Rodgers, and then did everything they could to speed his transition. They had already hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, with whom Rodgers is close after they worked together in Green Bay, so the Jets are running a Rodgers-friendly attack, the most critical element of this plan. The Jets also signed former Packers receivers -- and Rodgers' favorites -- Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, plus offensive tackle Billy Turner to bolster a line that was beset by injuries last season. Furthermore, New York spent its second-round pick on a potential plug-and-play starter at center in Joe Tippmann. If this doesn't work -- if the Jets don't at least make a deep playoff push this season -- it won't be for lack of trying.