NFL's most improved teams in 2023? Bears, Jets among 10 rosters on the rise this offseason

The subject of giggles for years on end, Gang Green now rests as a legitimate Super Bowl option after nabbing Aaron Rodgers.





General manager Joe Douglas never blinked during the club’s elongated pursuit of the four-time MVP. Perhaps it’s a one-year rental, but Rodgers waltzes into a promising situation. I dig the concept of a revenge-fueled Aa-Rod flinging passes to Garrett Wilson with a back-from-injury Breece Hall rumbling out of the backfield. New York sweetened the pot by adding former Rodgers castmates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to the mix.





There’s a fair amount of pressure on new play-caller Nathaniel Hackett to flawlessly man the motherboard. I’m operating under the assumption that his radioactive flameout in Denver had more to do with Russell Wilson and the time-tested Peter principle than a true La Reveal Magnifico.





A playoff-caliber defense added power to its pass-rushing room with the drafting of first-rounder Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State. It’s easy to trust high-energy coach Robert Saleh to milk another punishing campaign from his defensive charges.





Lost for eons in a thicket of dark chaos, Jets fans today stare at a ready-to-roll roster. What could go wrong?