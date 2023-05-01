Around the NFL

Texans WR John Metchie 'making progress' upon return to practice field during voluntary minicamp

Published: May 01, 2023 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans made bold draft moves to upgrade their roster in 2023, but one wild card in the process is a 2022 draftee.

Wide receiver John Metchie missed his entire rookie campaign battling leukemia. He was on the practice field last week for the Texans' voluntary minicamp, and general manager Nick Caserio said over the weekend that he like's what he's seen from the former Alabama wideout.

"He's making progress," Caserio said, via the team's official transcript. "So he was a full participant last week when we got on the field for sort of phase 2, which is what we did."

Related Links

Metchie tore his ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship Game while at Alabama, but the Texans still drafted him in the second round, viewing his upside worth the gamble. Metchie, however, was diagnosed with leukemia in the offseason.

Given the long time off the field, the offseason program is vital to Metchie's development in Houston.

"Still has a lot of -- he hasn't played football in a long time, so going from phase 2 then really phase 3 when we actually start practicing football, some of the football movements that are involved, space, defense -- not that we're going to have contact," Caserio said. "Nobody's worked harder over the last however many months to get himself to this point. I wouldn't say anybody is surprised that he's arrived at this point. I'd say his will to work, his effort, his mental and physical toughness, and the work with the sports performance staff has been incredible. There's a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit that have helped him get to this point. Start with John. I would say it's kind of inspiring to see somebody do that."

The Texans traded away Brandin Cooks to Dallas this offseason while signing veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown to go along with 2021 third-rounder Nico Collins. Houston drafted short spark-plug wideout Tank Dell in the third round and Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth over the weekend.

Through it all, Metchie is the wild card, owning the natural ability to skyrocket up the depth chart and become a go-to target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"He's making progress. He's in a good spot," Caserio said of Metchie. "Haven't been any setbacks. Still a long road ahead of us, and he hasn't played a lot of football. We're all certainly cautiously optimistic about where he's headed."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon on going all offense in draft: 'We were just playing the board'

In general manager Ran Carthon's first draft in charge in Tennessee, the Titans made six selections, all of them on offense, the first time since at least 1994 that the club used all of its selections on one side of the ball.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen on high draft grades: 'You don't win games in April'

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says receiving high draft grades on the team's 2023 NFL Draft class doesn't win games in April.

news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn says it was 'a tearjerker' being drafted by his father's club

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says it was "a tearjerker" after he received the call from his father's team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos TE Adam Trautman asked to be traded by the Saints: 'I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box'

After being traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Denver Broncos, tight end Adam Trautman revealed he was "hoping to get moved."

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman excited to add RB D'Andre Swift despite already having 'talented group'

After trading D'Andre Swift to the Eagles on Saturday, Lions GM Brad Holmes went on record as saying that the exchange was a "win-win for all parties involved." And the Eagles feel the same way about their new acquisition, with GM Howie Roseman already looking forward to seeing what Swift can do playing with his hometown team.

news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 'excited' about Kirk Cousins but 'every option is open' going forward

After the Minnesota Vikings spent a fifth-round pick on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the future of current starter Kirk Cousins beyond his contract year.

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan's aggressiveness in first draft invokes Mike Tomlin-approved nickname

Steelers general manager Omar Khan garnered a peculiar nickname after his keen decisions throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not against Ezekiel Elliott reunion: 'Ship has not sailed'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not willing to shut the door on a potential return of running back Ezekiel Elliott after the first wave of free agency and the draft, telling reporters the "ship has not sailed."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick on QB Mac Jones entering 2023: 'We all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year'

Following the first round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave QB Mac Jones a vote of confidence heading into 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More