Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie said in a statement. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) is a blood cancer characterized by a marked increase in a type of immature white blood cells known as promyelocytes, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with APL during the 2012 season and took a three-month leave of absence in order to receive treatment. Upon learning his cancer was in remission, Pagano returned to the sidelines later that season for the team's playoff run. Pagano's treatment and recovery inspired the "CHUCKSTRONG" rallying cry that season not only for the Colts franchise but the NFL as a whole.