Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2022: QBs Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen can fly

Explosive score: 83

83 10+ yard runs: 30

30 10+ pct: 11.4%

11.4% 15+ mph runs: 57

57 15+ mph pct: 21.6%





Here's an example of explosive score bringing a dose of reality to a player whom I initially expected to rank higher on this list.





Cook's raw numbers paint a picture of a back who runs hard and isn't stopped easily. That's still true: He broke 20 mph on carries three times, and logged one of the best top speeds of any qualifying running back at 21.68 mph. His 57 runs of 15-plus mph support what we already know, which is that Cook runs like a wrecking ball intent on felling a skyscraper in one swoop. But he didn't consistently rack up enough runs of 10-plus yards (at least when compared against his 264 total carries) to land any higher on this list.





Cook is still one heck of a running back. He's just not quite as elite as the others listed here when it comes to explosive plays -- likely a product of Minnesota's offense, which uses him as a building block for its play-action passing game.