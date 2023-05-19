Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

The buzz surrounding the Lions can be attributed to Goff's ability to direct what was one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick shredded opponents ill-equipped to handle the pace, timing and rhythm of Detroit's attack. Defensive coordinators were not able to counter Goff's ability to operate like a pass-first point guard running a fast break from the pocket. The veteran has two years remaining on his current contract, but the Lions could conceivably move on from the veteran sooner than that, since he's owed no more guaranteed money after this season, per Over The Cap. They did also just draft a quarterback (Hendon Hooker). But there are indicators -- glowing public comments by coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, along with Holmes' acknowledgment earlier this month that the team and Goff's agent have discussed an extension -- that the team is high on him. As the Lions continue to upgrade the playmakers on the perimeter, Goff can cement his place in Detroit's plans for the future by sparking a playoff run and, perhaps, unlikely Super Bowl appearance.