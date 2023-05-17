Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC claims top three spots; North headlines NFC side

7) AFC South

Truth be told, I wanted to put this division higher, but I just couldn't -- not with a pair of unproven rookies and a veteran I don't believe in.

Let's start with the unassailable stud of the group. After Jacksonville swapped out Urban Meyer for Doug Pederson, we all saw the true Trevor Lawrence. Following his lost rookie season, Lawrence more than doubled his touchdown passes (25, up from 12) and halved his picks (eight, down from 17), making the first of what's sure to be many Pro Bowls in Year 2. The former No. 1 overall pick drove the Jaguars' playoff push in the second half of last season -- posting a 15:2 TD-to-INT ratio in Jacksonville's 7-2 close -- and then guided the Jags to an historic comeback win over Justin Herbert's Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend. All of this is setting the table for an elite season in 2023.

Now for that aforementioned veteran I don't believe in ... I'm just not a big Tannehill fan. This should be his final season in Tennessee, but I don't think the Titans have a successor on the roster, despite taking stabs in each of the last two drafts. Malik Willis, a third-round pick of the Titans in last year's draft, looked like he was playing quarterback for the first time as a rookie, barely completing 50 percent of his passes and posting a 42.8 QB rating over eight appearances, including three starts. Tennessee took another Day 2 swing at the position in April, snagging Will Levis with the second pick of Round 2. I'm skeptical, and not just because the guy puts mayo in his coffee. At Kentucky, he had a knack for giving the ball to the other team. Sure, the SEC is tough, but the NFL is tougher. The Titans have a lot of recognizable names in the quarterback room, but they lack a long-term solution at the position.