Around the NFL

49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like he has 'robotic arm' after elbow surgery

Published: Apr 03, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford held the title of the most talked-about elbow last offseason. The 2023 King of The Elbow will undoubtedly be Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers QB's UCL surgery, stemming from the injury suffered in the NFC Championship Game, was delayed once but ultimately successful. The question is whether Purdy's elbow will be ready in time to compete with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for starter reps in training camp.

Last week, Kyle Shanahan's response to the question of when Purdy might be ready essentially boiled down to "Check back in June."

Joining the Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B show on FOX Sports 910 Phoenix last week, Purdy reiterated that he wouldn't know how rehab is going until he hits the three-month benchmark to begin throwing.

"The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point," Purdy said, via the Mercury News. "There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that's the plan as of now."

Related Links

The 49ers QB noted that he's already undergoing rehab with physical therapist Keith Kocher, a "baseball guy" in Arizona.

Purdy is wearing a large elbow brace designed to allow movement to ensure his arm retains mobility post-surgery, whereas a layperson would typically be in a cast. The young QB noted that the brace makes it appear he has a "robotic arm."

"When you first get in it after surgery, you're in it at 90 degrees. From there, you can start opening it up to help with your range of motion," Purdy said of the brace. "It is just to keep your arm safe when you're out walking around or doing therapy. But at night, I can take it off and just do some normal motions with just looking at my arm.

"But yeah, out in public, it looks like I have a robotic arm."

The Niners brass openly admitted that the former seventh-round pick has a leg up on the starting gig over Lance if he's healthy enough to be ready for the season. At this point, we won't know whether he'll be cleared before the season or potentially as late as Week 4, given the timeline Shanahan put out last week.

But Purdy's goal is clear: Get back to the NFC Championship Game again and prove last year's loss would have gone differently had he not been injured on the first drive.

"That's to get back to the NFC championship and win the Super Bowl," Purdy said. "You do have to get past (the injury). But at the same time you have to sort of remember the things that happen, that make you who you are.

"For me, I'm not going to let something like that tear me down or anything. I'm going to learn from it and we're going to get better."

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick (ACL) 'cleared to do everything' ahead of organized team activities

After tearing his ACL during training camp last season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is "cleared to do everything" leading into OTAs.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford's 'got a good look in his eye,' motivated to respond to 2022

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio that not only will Matthew Stafford return, he expects the quarterback to bounce back from last season's struggles.

news

Eagles CB Darius Slay reveals how 'close' he was to joining Ravens this offseason

Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay says he was "close" to joining the Baltimore Ravens, but ultimately decided to stay with the Eagles this offseason.

news

Safety Taylor Rapp on joining Bills: 'This is a very special team, very special defense'

New Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp says he's joining a "very special team" heading into the 2023 season.

news

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki says he's 'super fired up' to finally work with Bill O'Brien

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki is finally going to reunite with the now-Patriots offensive coordinator at the next level. "It's exciting to finally be able to play for him and already having those relationships formed, so I'm excited," Gesicki said, via the team's website.

news

Shad Khan encouraged about Jaguars' future: 'I think we've cracked the code'

Entering his 12th season as the owner of the Jaguars, Shad Khan is brimming with encouragement following the team's latest AFC South-winning campaign, which featured the unmistakable growth of QB Trevor Lawrence during head coach Doug Pederson's first season in Jacksonville.

news

Chargers' Tom Telesco not losing sleep over Justin Herbert's looming payday: 'That's a good problem to have'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco recognizes the need to give Justin Herbert a big-time contract extension in the near future, but he also knows having to paying a top-tier quarterback is a good problem to have.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: It's 'critically important' for Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo to step up in 2023

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking for increased output from edge rushers like David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser as Baltimore undergoes a changing of the guard at the position.

news

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly believes Bills need to get QB Josh Allen some RB help: 'Josh can't do everything by himself'

Former Buffalo QB and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly spoke this week of his belief that while current Bills QB Josh Allen is incredibly talented, it would benefit the offense to get him some help in the run game, saying that "Josh can't do everything by himself."

news

Arthur Smith feels comfortable with Desmond Ridder at QB, not especially interested in pursuing Lamar Jackson

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has seen enough from quarterback Desmond Ridder to feel comfortable proceeding with him as the team's top option -- and to decline pursuing Lamar Jackson.

news

Packers great John Brockington dies at age of 74

Former Green Bay Packers rushing great John Brockington, the first NFL player to run for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, died Friday at the age of 74.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE