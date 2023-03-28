49ers' Kyle Shanahan unclear on Brock Purdy return, says timeline could be 'six months to eight months' 

With Purdy on the mend, it opens the door for former first-round pick Trey Lance to impress the staff during the offseason program. The Niners also signed Sam Darnold to a low-cost deal as insurance.

"With Brock being hurt, it does open (the job) up, and it does give (Lance) a chance," Shanahan. "I don't know how Brock's going to come back. I don't know exactly when he's going to come back, so I don't have the exact answer for that. But right now, because he is hurt, it is nice to focus on Trey, it is nice to focus on Sam, and see how they do in OTAs and most likely see how they're playing leading us into training camp because I think it will take some time for Brock."

Lance is coming off a season-ending injury suffered in Week 2 that wiped out what was supposed to be the campaign he took over the reins. Following Jimmy Garoppolo's injury later in the season, Purdy shined, putting Lance's future as a starter in San Francisco in question. However, Purdy's injury could open the door to Lance getting back into the game.

"Trey had that position going into the year," Shanahan said of entering last offseason as QB1. "We were real excited about that, and we think he would've had a hell of a year. He only got in one and a quarter games, and then he went out.