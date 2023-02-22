49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation 

Pelissero noted that the best outcome for the "so-called internal brace surgery" that Purdy will need comes after inflammation is gone and range of motion has returned. Therefore, delaying the procedure should not alter the timeline of recovery too much. Thusly, this is the sensible course of action for the soon-to-be second-year quarterback.

Purdy, who burst onto the 2022 season as a rookie taking over the 49ers' starting role when Jimmy Garoppolo went down, was injured in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.