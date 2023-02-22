49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.
Purdy visited Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, who recommended delaying Purdy's surgery due to ongoing inflammation, Pelissero reported. Despite the delay, all signs point to a UCL repair for Purdy that will have him ready for the 2023 season.
Purdy is set for a follow-up in early March, Pelissero added.
Pelissero noted that the best outcome for the "so-called internal brace surgery" that Purdy will need comes after inflammation is gone and range of motion has returned. Therefore, delaying the procedure should not alter the timeline of recovery too much. Thusly, this is the sensible course of action for the soon-to-be second-year quarterback.
Purdy, who burst onto the 2022 season as a rookie taking over the 49ers' starting role when Jimmy Garoppolo went down, was injured in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The injury and the loss concluded a sensational rookie campaign for Purdy. He finished with a perfect 5-0 record as a starter in the regular season with 13 touchdowns, just four interceptions and a 107.3 QB rating. Purdy then quarterbacked the 49ers to playoff wins over the Seahawks and Cowboys prior to his and the squad's demise in Philadelphia.