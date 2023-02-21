2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Seahawks' postseason return fueled by talented first-year class

Round 1:

(No. 9) Charles Cross, OT, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2:

(40) Boye Mafe, OLB, 17 games/3 starts

(41) Kenneth Walker III, RB, 15 games/11 starts

Round 3:

(72) Abraham Lucas, OT, 16 games/16 starts

Round 4:

(109) Coby Bryant, CB, 17 games/6 starts

Round 5:

(153) Tariq Woolen, CB, 17 games/17 starts

(158) Tyreke Smith, OLB, 0 games

Round 7:

(229) Bo Melton, WR, 0 games (now w/ GB)

(233) Dareke Young, WR, 13 games/0 starts





It's not a stretch to say that the Seahawks might not have returned to the postseason without the contributions of their rookie class. They received notable playing time from six first-year players -- three on offense, three on defense -- and replenished some of the depth issues that plagued Seattle down the stretch in recent seasons.





They addressed offensive tackle in a big way with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, who started all but one game combined last season and hardly embarrassed themselves. Cross had a few rough patches, allowing seven sacks (per PFF) and committing nine penalties, but displayed enough promise to cast him as the left tackle for the foreseeable future. And Lucas used his college experience to provide surprisingly steady play on the right side, especially as a pass blocker.





Kenneth Walker III actually received more first-place votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year than winner Garrett Wilson, giving the Seahawks their latest tackle breaker in the backfield. Despite being brought along slowly at first and suffering a late-season ankle injury, Walker surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and ran for 97 or more yards in six of his 11 starts.





Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant might be the Seahawks' starting corners for the next few years. How Woolen fell to Round 5 is anyone's guess, but he's a Seattle-style corner if there ever was one, tying for the league lead in picks with six (one pick-six) and flashing outstanding playmaking ability. Bryant opened eyes with four forced fumbles and has the makings of a quality slot corner if he can clean up his tackling and tighten his coverage a shade. Boye Mafe brought energy as a subpackage rusher and figures to reprise that role -- or even start -- in 2023.