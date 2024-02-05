NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions quartet stars; Packers boosted by franchise-altering 2023 class

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Eric examines the NFC North below.
Round 1
- (No. 12) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB | 15 games/3 starts
- (18) Jack Campbell, LB | 17 games/12 starts
Round 2
- (34) Sam LaPorta, TE | 17 games/14 starts
- (45) Brian Branch, CB | 15 games/9 starts
Round 3
- (68) Hendon Hooker, QB | 0 games/starts
- (96) Brodric Martin, DL | 3 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (152) Colby Sorsdal, OL | 16 games/3 starts
Round 7
- (219) Antoine Green, WR | 9 games/0 starts
When Bucky Brooks recently assessed the best rookie classes of 2023, the Lions earned the top spot, and it's easy to see why. General manager Brad Holmes and his talented scouting staff found four instant contributors -- Gibbs and LaPorta on offense and Campbell and Branch on defense -- for a team that made a deep run in the playoffs. That they were the only Lions rookies to do much of note in 2023 is not at all a knock when you consider just how significant their influence was.
Gibbs' selection as the 12th overall pick in the draft was questioned, but he backed up that high slot with a terrific rookie season, posting 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 TDs in 15 games. He and David Montgomery formed one of the league's best one-two RB punches, thanks to their fire-and-ice styles. This offense needed an octane boost, and Gibbs certainly provided one.
So did LaPorta. Tight ends seldom make major Year 1 impacts, but LaPorta practically broke the mold, catching 86 passes -- a rookie record for the position -- for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta caught twice as many TDs in his first NFL season as he did toiling through 46 games and four years in a stagnant passing game at Iowa. He might already be a top-five pass catcher at the position.
LaPorta's college teammate, Campbell, appeared in all 17 regular-season games and started in 12. He struggled at times, especially in coverage, but Campbell's high-energy style and steady improvement throughout the course of the season give the Lions hope. Branch was the real rookie star on defense, setting the tone for the year with a 50-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on the season's opening night. Although Branch missed a few games, he settled in as the team's nickel defender, overcoming a lack of elite traits with tremendous hustle and football IQ. Branch has a knack for the ball and also can deliver the wood as a hitter.
The rest of the Lions' rookie class was a mixed bag. The jury is still completely out on Hooker after what amounted to a redshirt season; the hope is that he can challenge for a starting spot one day down the road. Sorsdal was thrown into the OL mix when injuries crippled that unit. He was overwhelmed at times, but his guard-tackle versatility and toughness are plusses.
Round 1
- (No. 13) Lukas Van Ness, Edge | 17 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (42) Luke Musgrave, TE | 11 games/9 starts
- (50) Jayden Reed, WR | 16 games/13 starts
Round 3
- (78) Tucker Kraft, TE | 17 games/8 starts
Round 4
- (116) Colby Wooden, DL | 17 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (149) Sean Clifford, QB | 2 games/0 starts
- (159) Dontayvion Wicks, WR | 15 games/6 starts
Round 6
- (179) Karl Brooks, DL | 17 games/0 starts
- (207) Anders Carlson, K | 17 games
Round 7
- (232) Carrington Valentine, CB | 17 games/12 starts
- (235) Lew Nichols III, RB | 0 games/starts (w/ Eagles)
- (242) Anthony Johnson Jr., S | 12 games/4 starts
- (256) Grant DuBose, WR | 0 games/starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Ben Sims, TE | 17 games/1 start
- Malik Heath, WR | 13 games/1 start
As one of the league's youngest teams in 2023, the Packers featured rookies all over their roster -- nowhere more prominently than at wide receiver and tight end. Green Bay was almost wholly dependent on first- and second-year players at those positions, but the gamble worked out well by season's end.
Reed was a fixture in the slot from the get-go, leading the Packers in receiving yards (793) -- he was the first rookie receiver to do so since Sterling Sharpe in 1988 -- and yards from scrimmage (912). Wicks came on in the second half of the season, stirring up memories of his dominant 2021 season at Virginia. Heath also had his moments. Where do they find these guys? The Packers' young WR corps could be the best in football before long.
Tight end isn't so bad, either, with the duo of Musgrave and Kraft raising the intrigue factor of this offense. Musgrave held down a steady spot early in the season, even with some inconsistencies, before a lacerated kidney stopped his progress. Kraft opened eyes as a receiver with his great athleticism, even if his run blocking is a bit crude. Both have bright futures, and as a tandem, they could shine. Sims also chipped in as a run blocker in heavy sets.
The defense added several contributors. Van Ness was mostly a pass-rush specialist, notching four sacks and playing his best ball down the stretch. He has future standout written all over him, even if he remains in the developmental phase. Wooden and Brooks also beefed up the front in the DL rotation, with Brooks impressing in the playmaking department. He's adept at batting down passes and has a nose for the ball.
Another major Day 3 contributor was Valentine, who started 12 games. He struggled at times but authored some strong performances along the way and filled a major void. Johnson was thrown into the mix more than expected, starting four games in the second half after barely seeing the field prior to November.
Clifford quietly won the QB2 gig behind Jordan Love, seeing mop-up duty in two games. The class wasn't all hits, and Carlson might have to battle for his job next year after a combined 11 missed kicks and chronically short kickoffs, but it's hard not to recognize how this group reshaped the franchise.
Round 1
- (No. 10) Darnell Wright, OL | 17 games/starts
Round 2
- (53) Gervon Dexter, DL | 17 games/1 start
- (56) Tyrique Stevenson, CB | 16 games/starts
Round 3
- (64) Zacch Pickens, DL | 17 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (115) Roschon Johnson, RB | 15 games/0 starts
- (133) Tyler Scott, WR | 17 games/4 starts
Round 5
- (148) Noah Sewell, LB | 13 games/0 starts
- (165) Terell Smith, CB | 12 games/4 starts
Round 7
- (218) Travis Bell, DL | 2 games/0 starts (w/Falcons)
- (258) Kendall Williamson, DB | 0 games/starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Tyson Bagent, QB | 5 games/4 starts
- Quindell Johnson, DB | 9 games/0 starts
The Bears traded down twice to land Wright. The first trade, involving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, continues to yield benefits, landing Chicago the No. 1 pick this year, as well. The second trade, in which they slid back from ninth to 10th overall, bypassing DT Jalen Carter, who then went to the Eagles, was more questionable. It's hard to say whether Wright or Carter will be the better pro, but Wright started 17 games and showed clear upside over the season. He'll want to shave down the penalties (he totaled 11 in 2023, mostly holds and false starts) and improve as a pass blocker, but his ceiling is high.
Day 2 DTs Dexter and Pickens each joined the rotation up front and were part of a strong run-stopping unit. Although they got off to slow starts and perhaps underwhelmed, Dexter did show a bit of pass-rushing flash late in the season.
Chicago had better immediate success with its other Day 2 pick in Stevenson. He's a feisty corner who gave up some plays in coverage but made up for that with a number of plays on the ball, including a team-high 16 passes defended, four picks (all in the final six games) and one forced fumble. Stevenson led all Bears corners in snaps and appears to have a bright future, along with Terell Smith, who outplayed his fifth-round status as a rookie.
Bagent certainly was a pleasant surprise, winning the QB2 role and then being elevated to starter for four games while Justin Fields was hurt. The Bears went 2-2 in those starts, and though his interception total (six) was alarming, Bagent showed he could be a quality backup in time. Johnson showed nice potential as a change-of-pace back, receiver and special-teams contributor. Scott was a big-play artist in college but was held in check and suffered from dropped passes as a rookie. He needs to show more in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 23) Jordan Addison, WR | 17 games/14 starts
Round 3
- (102) Mekhi Blackmon, CB | 15 games/3 starts
Round 4
- (134) Jay Ward, S | 17 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (141) Jaquelin Roy, DL | 12 games/1 start
- (164) Jaren Hall, QB | 3 games/2 starts
Round 7
- (222) DeWayne McBride, RB | 0 games/starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Ivan Pace Jr., LB | 17 games/11 starts
- NaJee Thompson, CB | 15 games/0 starts
- Andre Carter II, OLB | 12 games/0 starts
The Vikings received big contributions from their first-round selection and an undrafted player. The problem was, they did not find enough in between. A lack of picks hindered Minnesota's drafting efforts in 2023, as they had to wait nearly 80 selections between taking Addison in Round 1 and Blackmon in Round 3.
Addison was expected to be a Year 1 standout, and then he hauled in 911 receiving yards and 10 TDs. Those were phenomenal final numbers, considering Kirk Cousins missed more than half the season (while his replacements at quarterback were a weekly adventure) and Justin Jefferson was out for seven games. OK, so Addison was a bit hot and cold over the year, but can you blame him? He was mostly terrific.
The only other notable offensive contributor among rookies was Hall, who was one of the QBs who struggled after Cousins went down. He'll get another shot next year but has work to do.
Blackmon had some moments down the stretch. He started a few games and saw his overall workload increase as he gained confidence in Brian Flores' system. He also made a few plays on the ball with his aggressive instincts. Can he start and hold up full time in 2024 with his thin build? We shall see. Ward, Roy and Carter were deep reserves developing on defense, mostly chipping in on special teams.
Pace might have been the league's best undrafted rookie in 2023. He became the heartbeat of Flores' defense in many ways, overcoming his smallish frame with elite football IQ, terrific quickness and playmaking ability. He took over for an injured Jordan Hicks, earned the green-dot helmet and, I suspect, won't look back.
It wasn't a great class overall, but the Vikings appear to have found at least three players who can be notable contributors going forward.