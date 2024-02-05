NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions quartet stars; Packers boosted by franchise-altering 2023 class

Round 1

When Bucky Brooks recently assessed the best rookie classes of 2023, the Lions earned the top spot, and it's easy to see why. General manager Brad Holmes and his talented scouting staff found four instant contributors -- Gibbs and LaPorta on offense and Campbell and Branch on defense -- for a team that made a deep run in the playoffs. That they were the only Lions rookies to do much of note in 2023 is not at all a knock when you consider just how significant their influence was.





Gibbs' selection as the 12th overall pick in the draft was questioned, but he backed up that high slot with a terrific rookie season, posting 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 TDs in 15 games. He and David Montgomery formed one of the league's best one-two RB punches, thanks to their fire-and-ice styles. This offense needed an octane boost, and Gibbs certainly provided one.





So did LaPorta. Tight ends seldom make major Year 1 impacts, but LaPorta practically broke the mold, catching 86 passes -- a rookie record for the position -- for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta caught twice as many TDs in his first NFL season as he did toiling through 46 games and four years in a stagnant passing game at Iowa. He might already be a top-five pass catcher at the position.





LaPorta's college teammate, Campbell, appeared in all 17 regular-season games and started in 12. He struggled at times, especially in coverage, but Campbell's high-energy style and steady improvement throughout the course of the season give the Lions hope. Branch was the real rookie star on defense, setting the tone for the year with a 50-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on the season's opening night. Although Branch missed a few games, he settled in as the team's nickel defender, overcoming a lack of elite traits with tremendous hustle and football IQ. Branch has a knack for the ball and also can deliver the wood as a hitter.





The rest of the Lions' rookie class was a mixed bag. The jury is still completely out on Hooker after what amounted to a redshirt season; the hope is that he can challenge for a starting spot one day down the road. Sorsdal was thrown into the OL mix when injuries crippled that unit. He was overwhelmed at times, but his guard-tackle versatility and toughness are plusses.