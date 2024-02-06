NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Jalen Carter dazzles for Eagles; Cowboys, Commanders fizzle

Round 1

Nearly all of the Eagles' rookie production came on the defensive side of the ball, led by Carter, whom they landed in a draft-day trade-up with the Bears. He was the showstopper of their class and a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Despite starting only one game, he racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he ran back 42 yards for a TD. With elite get-off and athletic traits for such a massive man, Carter has all the earmarks of a future All-Pro, especially if new Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio can do for Carter what he did for Akiem Hicks in Chicago.





Smith was a bit player on defense, spelling Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat occasionally, but he did have a few late-season moments, including a half-sack in Philly's wild-card loss to the Bucs. His energy helped give the Eagles a boost. It will be interesting to see if Smith can handle expanded coverage and off-ball duties in Year 2.





Following a hamstring injury, and before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Brown opened some eyes at safety. The Eagles struggled on the back end much of the season, but outside of a few missed tackles, he was mostly a bright spot, highlighted by his 99-yard pick-six against Arizona. Ringo also showed some promise at corner after being pressed into duty late in the season and could help the Eagles move on from James Bradberry if they decide to part ways with the veteran. Ricks might have a future in the slot or outside and on special teams.





Steen was the one offensive rookie to see time, with almost all his snaps coming in the Week 9 start against the Cowboys. He struggled at right guard that day but has tackle-guard flexibility and should be part of the mix in 2024.