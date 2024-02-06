NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Jalen Carter dazzles for Eagles; Cowboys, Commanders fizzle

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Eric examines the NFC East below.
Round 1
- (No. 9) Jalen Carter, DL | 16 games/1 start
- (30) Nolan Smith, LB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (65) Tyler Steen, OL | 11 games/1 start
- (66) Sydney Brown, S | 14 games/6 starts
Round 4
- (105) Kelee Ringo, CB | 17 games/4 starts
Round 6
- (188) Tanner McKee, QB | 0 games/starts
Round 7
- (249) Moro Ojomo, DL | 8 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Eli Ricks, CB | 16 games/0 starts
- Ben VanSumeren, LB | 9 games/1 start
Nearly all of the Eagles' rookie production came on the defensive side of the ball, led by Carter, whom they landed in a draft-day trade-up with the Bears. He was the showstopper of their class and a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Despite starting only one game, he racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he ran back 42 yards for a TD. With elite get-off and athletic traits for such a massive man, Carter has all the earmarks of a future All-Pro, especially if new Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio can do for Carter what he did for Akiem Hicks in Chicago.
Smith was a bit player on defense, spelling Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat occasionally, but he did have a few late-season moments, including a half-sack in Philly's wild-card loss to the Bucs. His energy helped give the Eagles a boost. It will be interesting to see if Smith can handle expanded coverage and off-ball duties in Year 2.
Following a hamstring injury, and before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Brown opened some eyes at safety. The Eagles struggled on the back end much of the season, but outside of a few missed tackles, he was mostly a bright spot, highlighted by his 99-yard pick-six against Arizona. Ringo also showed some promise at corner after being pressed into duty late in the season and could help the Eagles move on from James Bradberry if they decide to part ways with the veteran. Ricks might have a future in the slot or outside and on special teams.
Steen was the one offensive rookie to see time, with almost all his snaps coming in the Week 9 start against the Cowboys. He struggled at right guard that day but has tackle-guard flexibility and should be part of the mix in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 24) Deonte Banks, CB | 15 games/starts
Round 2
- (57) John Michael Schmitz, OL | 13 games/starts
Round 3
- (73) Jalin Hyatt, WR | 17 games/7 starts
Round 5
- (172) Eric Gray, RB | 13 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (209) Tre Hawkins III, CB | 17 games/3 starts
Round 7
- (243) Jordon Riley, DL | 8 games/0 starts
- (254) Gervarrius Owens, S | 3 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Tommy DeVito, QB | 9 games/6 starts
Banks worked through some early struggles and established himself as one of the more reliable Giants cornerbacks. He intercepted two passes and logged 11 passes defensed, displaying a willingness to tackle and take on tough coverage assignments, before being waylaid by a late-season shoulder injury.
At one point, it appeared Banks might have a fellow rookie shining opposite him. Hawkins opened eyes in training camp and started Week 1, but he was exposed a bit early, and his role diminished, until injuries pressed him into duty at various points. Hawkins' length is appealing, and he saw time in all 17 games, but he remains a bit raw in his development.
On offense, Schmitz earned the starting center role from the jump but had to fight through a shoulder injury that caused him to miss nearly a month early in the season. And the Giants' O-line struggles put Schmitz in a tough spot. He had some snapping issues and struggled down the stretch (especially as a pass blocker), then sat out Week 18 with a shin injury. But as general manager Joe Schoen said in January, the Giants like his "intangibles" and "leadership potential."
Hyatt was used sporadically as the Giants' deep threat, hurt by the team's severe OL limitations and shuffling of quarterbacks, catching only 23 passes for 373 yards and zero TDs. His yards-per-catch mark (16.2) was eye-opening, but the Giants struggled to find ways to get him into game plans, even though he played more than half the team's offensive snaps, and he didn't log any time on special teams at all.
DeVito was the second-most famous Jersey-ite (behind Tony Soprano) for a New York minute following an upset of the Packers in Week 14, and with Daniel Jones sidelined for much of the season by a torn ACL, DeVito led the Giants in TD passes, putting up eight in his eight appearances. He also made some plays as a scrambler. But DeVito took 36 sacks in 237 dropbacks (one every six pass plays) and eventually ceded starting duties back to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.
Round 1
- (No. 26) Mazi Smith, DL | 17 games/3 starts
Round 2
- (58) Luke Schoonmaker, TE | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (90) DeMarvion Overshown, LB | 0 games/starts
Round 4
- (129) Viliami Fehoko Jr., DL | 0 games/starts
Round 5
- (169) Asim Richards, OL | 8 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (178) Eric Scott Jr., DB | 0 games/starts
- (212) Deuce Vaughn, RB | 7 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (244) Jalen Brooks, WR | 7 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- TJ Bass, OL | 17 games/2 starts
- Hunter Luepke, FB | 17 games/0 starts
- Tyrus Wheat, DL | 12 games/0 starts
The Cowboys had a pretty strong season, but their rookies' contributions were extremely limited. Among their eight draft picks, only five saw the field, although a handful of undrafted players did help give the group of first-year pros in Dallas a boost. (It is too bad for the Cowboys' grade that All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey's time in the USFL disqualified him from rookie status in his first NFL campaign.)
Smith was one of the main Year 1 contributors, although he started just three games and ranked fourth among Dallas DTs in snaps. Asked to play more 3-technique than nose tackle (his college position), Smith showed greater impact later in the regular season -- even so, he logged just four snaps in the playoff loss to Green Bay. It's clear the Cowboys will expect more from him in 2024.
No other rookie made an impact on defense. Overshown could be the long-term replacement for Leighton Vander Esch, but he suffered a torn ACL, and his first season ended up being a wash. Neither Fehoko nor Scott were active for any game, in what amounted to redshirt seasons for both.
Schoonmaker worked primarily as a run blocker and goal-line receiver before his receiving duties were slightly expanded later in the season. Like many rookie tight ends, he needed more seasoning. Luepke proved to be a nice find in a league that has somewhat phased out fullbacks; he earned a role as a lead blocker and was given whatever crumbs were left over when it comes to touches (six carries, three catches). He'll have a chance to reprise that role, with head coach Mike McCarthy returning.
Bass outplayed Richards, filling in up front when injuries hit the interior of the Cowboys' O-line. Vaughn was a great story on draft weekend, getting to work with his father, Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. But while he showed some flashes against the Jets in Week 2, he struggled to find a role on offense or special teams, and he will likely need a strong offseason to secure his spot on the team.
Round 1
- (No. 16) Emmanuel Forbes, CB | 14 games/6 starts
Round 2
- (47) Quan Martin, DB | 16 games/5 starts
Round 3
- (97) Ricky Stromberg, OL | 3 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (118) Braeden Daniels, OL | 0 games/starts
Round 5
- (137) KJ Henry, DL | 10 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (193) Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB | 13 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (233) Andre Jones Jr., DL | 14 games/2 starts
The Commanders used their first two picks on DBs, and both had their share of struggles as rookies. Forbes was a playmaking artist in college, but that skill didn't translate readily in Year 1, as he was repeatedly picked on early in the season (miscast in a zone-heavy defense) and stripped of his starting role. His best moments -- and Forbes had a few -- tended to come against lesser offenses. It seems clear he'll face a big offseason with Dan Quinn and the next coaching staff.
Martin earned the nickel role down the stretch, and he spent some time at safety, too, much like he did in college. Finding the right spot for him in a new defense will be interesting. Martin also could project to be a jack of all trades capable of playing multiple roles.
Henry got his chance following the trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, logging some eye-opening snaps along the way. The body of work as an every-down player remains incomplete, but Henry could make it as a rotational rusher next season. Jones also saw a late-season uptick in playing time, albeit with fewer flash plays.
Washington could have used OL help but received almost nada from Stromberg and Daniels as rookies. Stromberg played 26 snaps of mop-up time, and Daniels was put on IR after struggling in camp and preseason. Their futures seemingly remain very much up in the air, especially with the new Quinn regime in town.
If there was a rookie bright spot, it was Rodriguez, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry and established himself as an angry, forceful runner in spite of being overlooked much of the season. He logged a long carry of at least 11 yards in each of his final five games and could be a first- and second-down tone-setter if he can avoid injuries.